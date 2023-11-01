'You’re a dude for us:’ Indiana football knows it needs to get RB Jaylin Lucas back on track

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football running back Jaylin Lucas isn’t having the kind of season he envisioned when he represented the program at Big Ten Media Days back in July.

He confidently predicted he was going to “make something happen” wherever he lined up.

It didn’t seem like much of a bold prediction considering the success Lucas had as a true freshman. He became one of the faces of the program after earning All-American honors and Big Ten Specialist of the Year.

There’s been a handful of such moments this year, but he’s been bottled up along with the rest of the Hoosiers offense amid quarterback and coordinator changes.

"He's staying positive,” Indiana starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby said. “I talk to him everyday. I let him know, you're a dude for us. Keep your head up, the ball is going to find you.”

It hasn’t in recent weeks.

Lucas had less than double-digit touches each of the last three weeks and the 33-24 loss to Penn State was the least productive game of his career. He had one carry for negative five yards and no catches (he was targeted three times) while playing a season-low 15 snaps on offense.

Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (12) runs during the first half of the Indiana versus Indiana State football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Indiana’s coaching staff set a goal for upwards of 20 touches a game for Lucas, but he’s gone three straight weeks with fewer than 10.

“I think that he's a phenomenal player, a phenomenal person,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “...That's always going to be a goal for us to get him the ball in space and to do it in a creative way each week.”

It’s something the Hoosiers have struggled to do all season long.

Much of the focus has been getting Lucas the ball behind the line of scrimmage in hopes he could pick up a head of steam and make people miss, but defenses have been ready for that. According to Pro Football Focus, Lucas has 18 receptions behind the line of scrimmage for 53 yards (2.9 yards per catch).

He’s doing most of his work in those situations just getting back to the line of scrimmage.

“Jaylin is a high priority for us to get him touches, and he’s also a high priority for the defense to make sure we don’t get him touches,” offensive coordinator Rod Carey said. “There’s a little bit of a cat and mouse game going on.”

Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (12) runs during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21. 2023.

Lucas goes into the Wisconsin game averaging 85.3 yards from scrimmage per game. He has 56 carries for 242 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns along with 29 receptions for 212 yards.

“Just got to relax and play the game and not try to have to hit a home run every time with that,” Allen said.

Lucas hasn’t performed on punt returns like he expected to either. He was replaced in the starting role by Camden Jordan against Penn State after muffing his third punt of the season in a loss to Rutgers.

The change didn’t even last a full quarter because Jordan did the same thing on his third try. Allen didn’t commit to either player being back there this weekend.

“Just trying to get that fixed, it has to be fixed, so that will be addressed,” Allen said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU struggling to get Jaylin Lucas the ball amid offensive challenges