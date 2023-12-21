'This dude, he's awesome': East, Purdue football legend Dave Young remembered by teammates

Akron native and East High School graduate Dave Young starred as a tight end for Purdue University. Young died in November 2023.

As a young football player, Akron native Dave Young provided a glimpse of the future.

Long before the sport's elite modern-day tight ends became prominent pass-catching threats, Young served the same purpose for Purdue University. His dominance as the nation's leading receiver during the 1980 season paved a path for an NFL career.

Young died last month at the age of 64, and former teammates have fond memories of the 1977 East High School graduate who possessed a long frame and great hands.

“Dave was just a joy to play with, and we all miss him dearly,” former Purdue and NFL quarterback Mark Herrmann recently told the Beacon Journal by phone.

Purdue's Dave Young signs footballs during Kodak All-America weekend in Hollywood, Calif. Young was among 23 college football players enjoying a weekend of honors after being picked as a Kodak All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Doug Marsh is Young's most famous East football teammate. Marsh graduated from East a year before Young and attended the University of Michigan. Like Young, Marsh played tight end in the NFL.

Marsh knew Young was a great athlete in high school. However, Young was considered a late bloomer, so his record-setting production at Purdue surprised Marsh and others.

“You're reading the paper Sunday mornings … and all of a sudden, I'm looking, and I'm like, 'Damn, he's catching eight, nine passes a game!'” Marsh said. “I'm like, 'Jesus Christ!' I was like, 'What the hell?'

“The weeks we would play Purdue, I would go to stop in the defensive meeting room and watch some of the film. And I was like, 'Damn! This dude, he's awesome!' And he was. When we played Purdue, I never sat down. When they were on offense, I was watching him. I really was, and it was really an honor.”

A four-year starter in college, Young set Purdue tight end records for catches (180), receiving yards (2,316) and receiving touchdowns (27). His total for TD catches is tied for second in school history regardless of position.

Dave Young in an undated photo from when he played at Purdue.

Young was voted first-team All-Big Ten in 1979 and 1980 and All-America in 1980. As a junior, his teammates elected him Purdue's Most Valuable Player. As a senior, he led the country in receptions per game (6.1) with 67 catches for 917 yards in 11 regular-season games. No tight end had ever accomplished the feat.

“When I got to Michigan, I used to tease the strong safeties on the defense and tell them I was the best tight end to ever come out of Akron, Ohio. And then we were getting ready to play Purdue my junior year, and the strong safety said, 'Hey, man, who's this tight end from Akron?' He said, 'Comparing your stats against his, he looks like he's the best tight end to come out of Akron.' I said, 'I guess I lied,'” Marsh said with a laugh.

The New York Giants drafted Young in the second round (32nd overall) in 1981, the same year they picked Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor second overall.

A year earlier, the St. Louis Cardinals drafted Marsh in the second round (33rd overall).

Former East center and linebacker Ron Linger still finds it hard to believe his high school team had the luxury of two future NFL players positioned as bookend tight ends during his senior season in 1975.

“The problem was, in our era of football back then, we didn't throw five passes a game,” said Linger, now the assistant athletic director of Akron Public Schools . “... We did not throw much, but if we did, and if you got it close to Dave Young, he was going to catch it.”

East's 1975 season ended with a 22-14 win over Buchtel for the City Series championship. The next season, when Young was a senior, East fell 14-8 to Buchtel in the City Series title game.

Tight end Dave Young (80) formed an All-America passing combination with quarterback Mark Herrmann from 1977-80.

Young received many more targets in college than he did in high school. He had a feeling they would be coming his way.

Marsh grew up three or four blocks from Young in East Akron, and they played high school basketball together in addition to football. Marsh sensed Young wanted to emulate him, especially in football because neither Marsh nor Linger can remember Young joining East on the gridiron until their senior season, which was Young's junior year.

Yet, Marsh couldn't convince Young to follow him to Michigan despite the Wolverines recruiting Young. Picking Purdue is another aspect of Young's football journey that caught his East teammates off guard.

“[Young's peers at East asked him], 'Why in the hell would you go to Purdue?' He says, 'Because Purdue just signed this quarterback that's supposed be one of the best in the country, and I'm going to go catch passes from him,'” Linger recalled.

East High School graduate Dave Young was included on the 1977 Akron City Series All-Star team (bottom row, third from left).

A College Football Hall of Famer, Herrmann said he couldn't take credit for luring Young to campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, but he can imagine the sales pitch of former Purdue coach Jim Young.

“Maybe Coach Young said, 'Hey, we've secured a quarterback that you're going to love to play with, and we're going to throw the football around in the Big Ten — and that's not going to be normal — so why don't you jump on board?'” Herrmann said. “So I didn't really realize Dave was coming on board until I arrived up at Purdue. It was really a nice bonus.

“We quickly discovered Dave had a lot of abilities and just had the natural size and the ability to run and catch the ball. So he had all the attributes that you wanted from a tight end, and he was kind of an easygoing guy and just fun-loving, but just a great target. Dave and I developed a pretty quick chemistry as a quarterback, tight end, and he ended up just having a terrific career.”

Both Youngs — the coach and the tight end — were ahead of their time.

In 1979, the combination helped Purdue earn 10 wins, which is still the program's single-season best. The 10th win came in the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl, as Young caught the game-winning touchdown in a 27-22 victory over No. 12 Tennessee.

Purdue's football coach Jim Young is congratulated by some of his players after his Boilermakers defeated Georgia Tech in the 1978 Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Christmas Day. Coach Young, with Akron native Dave Young as his tight end, went 3-0 in bowl games from 1978-80.

“Coach Young was very innovative about how he used Dave's talents,” Herrmann said. “We motioned him and he would go down the middle of the field and outrun people. We would run tight end screens for him and just a wide variety of routes and ways to get him the football.

“He was just a unique guy. Back then, everybody in our league was running the football, and so we felt like the only way for us to compete and to win football games was to spread out the defenses and use our passing ability and use the weapons that we had. And certainly Dave was No. 1 in that area.”

During Young's Purdue days, the Beacon Journal reported he was 6 feet, 5 inches and 225 pounds with “4.6 speed” in the 40-yard dash. Young was inducted into the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

In the NFL, Young played three seasons — 11 regular-season games with the Giants in 1981, one with the Baltimore Colts in 1983 and 13 with the Indianapolis Colts in 1984. He had 19 career catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns. One of his TDs came in 1984 during the Colts' 34-33 loss to the Cardinals, who were aided by Marsh's two catches for 22 yards.

“It was a beautiful thing,” Marsh, who played for the Cardinals from 1980-86, said of appearing in an NFL game with his former East teammate.

The front and back of Doug Marsh's 1984 Topps football card.

Akron City Series football history: 'It's euphoric': Ohio State's John Wooldridge enters APS Athletics Hall of Fame with Tim Flossie

Marsh said he and Young talked occasionally after they finished playing football.

Young, who lived in Las Vegas, attended Purdue's 44-19 win over Illinois on Sept. 30, when he reunited with Herrmann and some of his other former college teammates.

“That was a blessing that a lot of his teammates were able to see him for that last time,” Herrmann said.

Young died on Nov. 21. He is survived by his son, David, and three grandsons, Jayden, Jaxson and Jorden, according to his obituary.

Herrmann said Young was accompanied by his son and grandsons at the recent Purdue-Illinois game.

“Dave was just a wonderful person,” Herrmann said, “so he'll be missed.”

Another East star headed to Purdue: 'A happy moment for the whole family': Standout running back Ziaire Stevens commits to Boilermakers

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron East and Purdue football legend Dave Young dies at 64