Duclair claims teams take Sharks 'lightly' after first road win

The Sharks scored as many road goals Friday night as they have in the previous two months combined.

San Jose doubled up the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center 6-3, snapping their 0-10-0 October and November road skid to start the season. And it’s still unbelievable to write this – San Jose had scored just six goals in their first 10 road games.

Despite the lopsided score, this didn’t feel like a Sharks rout at all. New Jersey outshot them 47-18, Kaapo Kahkonen responding with 44 saves. In the final frame, the Finn stopped 21-of-23 shots.

The Devils got their due though, with their carelessness with the puck and sloppy defensive coverage consigning them to this hell: The self-styled Stanley Cup contenders just lost to the worst team in the NHL at home.

“We gave them stuff,” Timo Meier said. “We’d make a mistake, they were kind of waiting for [it].”

