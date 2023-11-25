'DuckVader': Oregon football, Oregon State fans talk rivalry game at tailgate

What better way to celebrate possibly the final Oregon-Oregon State football game than with food, family, friends and a trip down memory lane.

The Register-Guard asked three loyal tailgating fans about their favorite rivalry game memory and a final score prediction ahead of Friday's game at Autzen Stadium.

'We played a couple times when it really meant something'

Steve Patterson and his wife, Mindy, bought an old ambulance after a "mid-life crisis" off Craigslist in 2018 and converted it into the "quackulance."

The rig was refurbished with a bar, TV, heat and power. The sirens and backlights are still functional.

Steve Patterson, of McMinnville, cooks up Philly cheesesteaks at his “quackulance” tailgate before the Oregon Ducks take on the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

The McMinnville natives enjoyed the festivities with their "mixed" fan-base family, including with their son Nik, an Oregon State grad.

Patterson jokingly said his favorite rivalry game memory was the 1983 matchup known as "The Toilet Bowl," which was the last NCAA game to end in a scoreless tie.

He also mentioned the game with Marcus Mariota's famous Heisman pose in 2014.

"That game was great because it meant so much," Patterson said. "We played a couple times when it really meant something, and this (Friday's game) is one of them. Especially for us since I'd already bought tickets to go to Las Vegas (for the Pac-12 championship game)."

Patterson, who played football at Portland State, said he thought the final score for Ducks would be in the 30s "because that's what we do unless they sit on the ball a lot" and Oregon would win by at least 10.

Mike Harrison, of Eugene, grills up tailgate fare before the Ducks take on the Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Decades of tailgating

Mike Harrison, a Eugene resident and Oregon State alum, was in charge of cooking for his Oregon friends and family.

"My favorite Civil War memory, I was there in 1998 when Beavers beat the Ducks up in Corvallis," he said. "Akili Smith was quarterback and Ken Simonton scored a touchdown in double overtime. But they're all fun. They all kind of blend together."

Harrison said he used to tailgate in Corvallis and didn't miss a home game from 1999 until 2019.

When asked what his final score prediction, he gave two answers.

"What I want: Beavers 28, Ducks 27," Harrison said. "What I think is going to happen — Ducks 36, Beavers 20."

Harry Kemyom, aka Duckvader, tailgates before the annual Oregon Oregon State rivalry game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Debuting 'Duckvader'

Harry Kemyom was inspired to create his alter ego, "Duckvader," for his love of the "Star Wars" movies and having a Darth Vader helmet.

"I had just the helmet for the longest time," the Eugene native said. "... I got the rest of the outfit throughout the year, but finally this season I decided to put it all together."

Kemyom, who's dad is an Oregon alum, said his favorite thing about the rivalry game is having both teams in one spot and meeting with his Oregon State friends.

"I bleed green and yellow," he said.

Edith Noriega is a sports reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at ENoriega@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Noriega_Edith.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football, Oregon State fans talk rivalry game at tailgate