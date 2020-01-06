When Oregon wide receiver Juwan Johnson walked off the field on New Years Day, he wasn't just walking off the field a two-time Rose Bowl champion, but he was walking off the college football field for the last time.

The graduate transfer from Penn State used up his last year of eligibility this past season in Eugene, and will almost certainly pursue a professional career. Given his 6-foot-4, 231-pound frame, he'll command attention from NFL teams and before the season he was rated as a Top 100 player in the 2020 NFL Draft by CBS Sports.

However, before doing so, he took to Twitter to give thanks to both Penn State and Oregon.

At Oregon, Johnson had 30 receptions for 467 yards and four touchdowns with the Ducks. With Penn State in 2017, he recorded 701 yards receiving plus a touchdown. In 2018, Johnson had 352 yards receiving plus a touchdown.

Ducks WR Juwan Johnson thanks Oregon & Penn State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest