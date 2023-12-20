Ducks working hard to flip 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan from Ohio State

One of the primary targets for the Oregon Ducks throughout this entire 2024 recruiting cycle has been 4-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, the No. 49 overall player and No. 13 WR in the 2024 class.

Earlier this year, McClellan committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but that hasn’t stopped Dan Lanning and Co. from staying persistent and continuing to recruit him. Now it appears that they are working hard to get a late flip from McClellan on the early signing day, which would be a move that Duck fans are used to from Lanning.

I was told earlier in the week that Oregon felt good about where they stood with McClellan, and there was a good chance that the Ohio State commit ended up in Eugene.

While the buzz has shifted back and forth a bit over the last few days, 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong reported on Wednesday morning that the Ducks seem to be in a good position.

“The St. Louis product could indeed choose Oregon today,” Wiltfong said. “‘On the fence last night,’ a source told 247Sports this morning. With that being said the momentum seems to be going back towards the Ducks.”

It would be a massive get for the Ducks, who currently have two other receivers in the 2024 class. We will continue to monitor throughout the day, but it appears that Oregon fans could be in store for some classic Lanning fireworks on signing day.

