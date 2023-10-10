Ducks Wire writers offer early views on monster Oregon-Washington clash

It’s early in the week, but we wanted to get an initial view of the huge Oregon-Washington game from the experts at Ducks Wire.

Don Smalley said this: “Both teams should be relatively healthy going into the game as both have a bye week before the game. Oregon boasts the better defense and the Duck offense is equal to Washington’s. But the game is in Seattle. Oregon seemingly fixed the penalty problem, but if they get flagged 8-10 times, it’ll be too much to overcome. The Ducks had the Huskies last year before Nix’s ankle was injured. The key matchup will be UW’s receivers versus Oregon’s corners. Whomever wins that matchup wins the game.”

Zachary Neel told us this: “Impossible to pick a side at this point. Health is going to have to do with a lot of it in the end. My early lean is towards the Ducks on the road because I feel a lot of confidence in their defense, but I also know I am way too close to the matter to have a clear perspective on the matter. As a U of O graduate, when we get into Husky Hate Week, it becomes harder and harder to keep my bias at bay. I will say with 100% certainty though that this will be one of the best games of the year.”

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire