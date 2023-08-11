Ducks Wire and Trojans Wire preview 2023 USC football team

Oregon might be the enemy of USC on the football field, but Ducks Wire is a friend of Trojans Wire. We’re both interested in learning about each other’s football teams. That’s why we invited Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel onto the Trojans: Wired podcast to discuss both Oregon and USC football while also previewing the Pac-12 football season.

In a separate episode, we gave Zac the floor and allowed him to talk about the team he knows best, the Oregon Ducks. In this latest episode of our USC podcast, we allowed Zac to sit in on our podcast and offer his opinion of the 2023 Trojans. Zac also asked us a few questions about the Trojans this season, so you’ll get some of our initial thoughts on how USC looks heading into its August 26 season opener versus San Jose State.

USC and Oregon meet this season on Saturday, November 11, from Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Ducks Wire and Trojans Wire have three full months until that showdown. In the meantime, enjoy our USC preview.

Ian Hest produced the show:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire