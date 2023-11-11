Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions, opinions for No. 6 Oregon vs. USC

This is a game that we’ve been looking forward to all season long. Though the hype might night be at quite the fever pitch we originally expected because of the Trojans’ recent struggles, it’s always a fun time when Oregon and USC meet up on the field.

This is the first time we will have seen this matchup since 2020, and it is expected to be an entertaining one, with both Bo Nix and Caleb Williams squaring off.

As we do each and every week, let’s preview the action with Ducks Wire writers Zachary Neel, and Miles Dwyer.

Here is your tenth regular-season Ducks Wire roundtable of the 2023 season. Enjoy.

Bo For Heisman

Question: We got to see Bo’s 6-TD Heisman-boosting performance on Saturday vs. Cal. and it helped his betting odds for the trophy. What do you think Nix needs to do from here on out to actually win the award?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

To be honest, I think that if the Ducks continue to win, then it’s going to take care of itself. Bo could put up another huge game or two in order to secure his case, but even a few average games from here on out won’t hurt him if Oregon continues to win. Should the Ducks win the Pac-12 title game, I think the Heisman is Nix’s to lose.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I think the biggest thing Bo can do to improve his Heisman resume is increase his yards total. With how well Oregon runs the ball, Bo Nix’s passing yard numbers aren’t as high as his fellow candidates, which could hurt him. It won’t be easy, but if Nix can throw for 300+ yards in the last three regular season games, his chances at the Heisman will increase tremendously.

The Grinch Effect

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Question: One of the main storylines we’ve see this week is about USC and the firing of DC Alex Grinch. What do you make of this? Will it have any impact on the outcome of the game on Saturday?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I think the timing of the move is a bit interesting. It’s not like last week against Washington was the first time USC found out that Grinch couldn’t lead the defense, but I suppose it was the last straw. Ultimately, I don’t think it will change too much, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Trojans play a bit more freely than we’ve seen so far this year as the interim coordinators try to simplify the scheme.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I don’t see Grinch’s firing having a big impact on this game, because it’s too quick of a turnaround for the Trojans to make any significant defensive adjustments. It might boost the morale of USC’s defense, but again, I don’t see that having a significant impact.

Bucky or Troy

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Question: Staying on USC’s defense — they haven’t been great this year. Who do you think has the bigger day: Bucky Irving or Troy Franklin?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I think Bucky will have a huge day. We saw Washington run all over the Trojans last week, with Dillon Johnson racking up well over 200 yards and 4 TD, running for 129 yards before contact. All due respect to Johnson, I think that Irving is better, so I expect him to run wild on USC.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

It’s got to be Bucky. For one, I think Oregon will end up running the ball more often than they have this season because of how much USC’s front seven has struggled. Secondly, I think what makes Irving so special is his refusal to go down on first contact. Against USC, that first contact will come later than it has all season, so I think Irving could average 6-8 yards in this one.

Caleb Williams

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Caleb Williams is still Caleb Williams, and USC’s offense is as capable as anyone when it comes to putting up points. Does any part of you believe that they will get Oregon into a shoot-out?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I can’t decide whether or not I think this game will look like Oregon’s game vs. Utah early on, or Oregon’s game vs. Cal early on. There’s a good chance that the Ducks come out of the games and completely dominate, but ultimately I think that USC’s offense will be able to find a semblance of success and put some points on the board. It may be relatively close — 7-10 points — in the first half, but I don’t see a world where this is a shootout in the second half.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I think if they start fast they will. What makes their offense so strong is their ability to run well and pass well. If the Ducks’ defense can take at least one of those approaches out of the game from the start, I think USC’s offense will still put up points, but they won’t run up the score.

Defensive Impact

Question: On Oregon’s defense, which unit (DL, LB, Secondary) needs to have the biggest impact on Saturday in order to slow down USC’s offense, in your opinion?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I would say the secondary, but I know that Miles is going to touch on that, so instead I will say the defensive line gets my vote. If they can keep Williams under duress throughout the game, then it will have a major impact on USC’s ability to move the ball. The Trojans’ offensive line has not been great at protecting the QB this year, allowing 26 sacks (No. 98 in the nation) while the Ducks have 28 sacks this season (No. 13 in the nation).

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I’m going to go with the secondary. Against Utah, the Ducks’ defense proved they could stop an elite rushing team, so I think they’ll be able to slow down Marshawn Lloyd. However, Oregon’s defense struggled the most against Michael Penix and Washington, when Rome Odunze and Ja’lynn Polk were able to consistently get open downfield. USC’s receiving corps is as good as Washington’s so it will be important for the secondary to be at their best on Saturday.

What Do You Want?

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Question: What do you most want to see from the Ducks this weekend vs. USC, with “just win” being the obvious answer already on the table?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I want a game that is over by halftime. It would be a great statement for the Ducks if they could put some real distance between themselves and the Trojans in the first two quarters, especially a week after the Washington Huskies went deep into the fourth quarter against USC in a shootout.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

Just like last week, I want to see Bo Nix have a big day. He’s been moving up in the Heisman rankings every week it seems, and a big performance in this game would help tremendously. Last week I asked for 300 yards and 3 TDs, and Nix delivered. This week, I’m asking for 300 yards again, but I want 4 TDs in this one.

Gambling Corner

Question: Gambling Corner. You know the drill. $100 to spend on the spread (Oregon —15.5), the Moneyline (Oregon -800, USC +550) or the Over/Under (73.5). Where are you allocating your capital?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I think I’m going to take $75 and put it on Oregon to cover the spread, and the other $25 on the under. It’s looking like the weather might be a factor here, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a heavy rushing attack from the Ducks to wind down the game in the second half.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

For the first time all season, I’m betting on the over/under, but I still want to be on the Ducks to cover. I’ll split my 100 bucks fifty-fifty, with $50 on Oregon to cover and $50 on the over.

Final Score Prediction

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Final Score Prediction. Who wins this game?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

Give me Oregon 56, USC 20.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

52-35 Oregon.

