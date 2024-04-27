Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions and opinions for Oregon Ducks 2024 spring game

It’s been a while since we gathered around the roundtable, but at long last, we are back to offer some opinions and predictions. The Oregon Ducks’ annual spring game kicks off on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium, and we will get a chance to see a whole host of new faces in Oregon uniforms, like Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore, Evan Stewart, Jabbar Muhammad, and many others.

While the outcome of the game is largely unimportant, there are still so many takeaways that we can have from the game in general, getting our first good look at what this roster looks like on the field.

To preview the game, we go through our weekly roundtable with the writers from Ducks Wire. Here’s our first roundtable of the year.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire