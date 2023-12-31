Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions for No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

We’ve got one last go-around in the 2023 season. One last chance to watch Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Brandon Dorlus, and a handful of other players on the field in an Oregon Ducks uniform. One last chance to see this version of the team, with a Pac-12 logo on their uniforms.

It should be fun.

On New Year’s Day, Dan Lanning and the Ducks will take on the Liberty Flames in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, ringing in the new year. In what should be an electric offensive day, fans should be in store for a good game. But who will come out on top, and what will it look like in the end?

For the final time this season, we’ve brought the Ducks Wire crew together for a roundtable of predictions and opinions:

Bowl Season Mentality

Question: What’s your mentality going into this game? It’s been a long December (can you believe that the Pac-12 Championship took place less than a month ago?) and a lot has happened, from transfers to recruiting. The Fiesta Bowl is a big stage, but the opponent leaves something to be desired. How are you feeling going into this game?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

Tired. It’s been a long month stemming all the way back to the Pac-12 Championship game. It’s unfortunate that things are coming to an end with a game that has been tough to drum up interest in, but I think we can all enter with the mentality that it will be fun to watch some Oregon legends like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, and Brandon Dorlus play in Duck uniforms for one last time.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

I’m feeling good and looking forward to watching Bo Nix play one more time and seeing some new guys like Jurrion Dickey play. I think the big stage will affect Liberty more than the Ducks. The Flames haven’t played in front of more than 30,000 people all season and the Fiesta should have more than double that.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I’m just excited to watch this team play one more time. The 2024 Oregon Ducks will look a lot different than this year’s team — not bad, just different — so I’m just welcoming the chance to watch Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, and Brandon Dorlus play one last time.

Non Opt-Outs

Question: We got some pleasant surprises with guys like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Brandon Dorlus, and some other players opting to play in this game. In general, what are your thoughts on them sticking around for one last game as a Duck?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

As someone who is watching the game, I’m happy that we get to see those guys one last time. If I were the agent for any of them, I would probably feel differently, though. It says a lot about each player, though, and I think it is a n incredible testament to the culture that Lanning has set in Eugene.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

It’s very cool they are playing one more time. These bowl opt-outs are really hurting these bowl games. The NCAA needs to figure this out because there’s really no reason to watch these games other than the playoff games. These used to be must-see TV and now they’re the battle of the back-ups.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I think it speaks to the team culture Dan Lanning has built in just two seasons. Everyone at Oregon is playing for the love of the game. And while external motivations like NIL deals and national exposure draw players to Oregon, the Ducks seem to be a team that lives to play football above all else.

The Young Guys on Offense

Question: There are a lot of young players who are going to get an opportunity to prove themselves in this game. Starting with the offensive side of the ball, who are you most excited to see play in a bigger role?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

Jurrion Dickey is the easy answer because it’s the right answer. While I’m excited to see guys like Kenyon Sadiq and Iapani Laloulu as well, Dickey has been billed as the next great Oregon WR, and after he finally has gotten healthy, I can’t wait to see what he can do.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

Jurrion Dickey could be the breakout star here and get Duck fans really excited to see the next great receiver for the Ducks in 2024.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I definitely won’t be alone, but I have to say Jurrion Dickey. He was the Ducks’ highest-rated recruit in last year’s class, but due to his injury and late enrollment, we haven’t really seen him play yet. Troy Franklin will be a hard player for the Ducks to replace in the next few seasons, so I’m hoping Dickey has the talent to fill Franklin’s shoes.

The Young Guys on Defense

Question: Let’s focus on the same question, but this time for the defense. Who do you most want to watch play in a bigger role?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I think I’m most looking forward to seeing what Rodrick Pleasant can do in this game. He has a really high upside and could be in line for a bigger workload in this one. I am also excited to see what Cole Martin can do with a bigger opportunity.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

I’m excited to see Blake Purchase play more. He’s going to be a great linebacker for the Ducks very, very soon.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I’m going to say both Cole Martin and Rodrick Pleasant. We’ve already seen impressive snippets from both of these freshmen, with Martin’s interception against Arizona State and Pleasant’s massive tackle against USC that sealed the win for the Ducks. So far, both of these guys have been extremely fun to watch, and I think they could be leading Oregon’s defense sooner than we expect.

Bo's Record Watch

Question: Bo Nix is very close to breaking the Mac Jones single-season completion % record. Do you think he does it in this game?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I think Nix plays for 2 quarters and completes 14-of-16 passes, breaking the record. Calling my shot now.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

I think so. Liberty’s defense isn’t great and the opposition hasn’t been great either. As long as Nix is in the game, he should be able to break the record.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I think it’ll be tough, but I definitely think Nix is capable. If he’s going to do it I think he’ll need to throw 20-25 passes (completing about 80%). If Dan Lanning keeps him in the game that long, I think he’ll break the record, but if he is pulled earlier, who knows? Regardless, Bo Nix’s up-to-date completion percentage will sit in the back of my mind every time he drops back to pass.

MVP Predictions

Question: Assuming that we get an Oregon victory, who do you think win the Offensive and Defensive MVP awards?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I would love to see Bucky Irving win the offensive MVP for the Ducks, and I think that the defensive MVP will end up going to either Brandon Dorlus or Jestin Jacobs.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

How fitting would it be if Bo Nix and Tez Johnson shared the Offensive MVP award? Brandon Dorlus is going to have 2-3 sacks and win the Defensive Award.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

On offense, I think it will be Bucky. The reason I’m not picking Bo is because I could see the score getting out of hand early, and the Ducks running the ball for a lot of the second half to close the game out. Defense is a little trickier, but I’m going with Brandon Dorlus. In his final game as a Duck, I could see Number 3 getting two or three sacks. Perhaps even a strip sack.

Gambling Corner

Question: The last Gambling Corner of the year. You know the drill by now. $100, allocate it wisely. Oregon -16.5, Oregon money line -800, Over/Under 67. Where’s your money going?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

Give me all $100 on Oregon to cover. It’s a bit complicated to pick the over/under because we don’t know how long the starters will play, and the Oregon ML is devoid of any value.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

$75 on the Ducks covering and the rest taking the over.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

As I’ve done nearly all season, I’m taking Oregon to cover. Liberty has some nice pieces, but I don’t think their defense will stand a chance against one of the top offenses in college football.

Final Score Predictions

Question: Let’s get a final score prediction. Who wins this game?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

Give me Oregon 45, Liberty 13.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

Liberty might score early, but the Duck defense will figure it out. The Oregon offense will roll. Ducks 58, Flames 17.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

55-13 Oregon

