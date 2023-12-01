Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions for No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington in Pac-12 Title

Sometimes in life you just get lucky. That goes for sports as well. Earlier this year, we got lucky with the fact that the game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies was among the best of the year. We also got lucky with the fact that both of those team took care of business from that point in the season on, and now we are just a mere hours away from watching them square off again, this time for the last-ever Pac-12 Championship, and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

For one of these teams, the luck is about to run out, though, and the season is going to come to an end on Friday night.

Which team will it be? That’s what we’re here to try and predict. To preview the game, we go through our weekly roundtable with the writers from Ducks Wire. Here’s our Pac-12 Championship edition roundtable of the year.

Wrapping up the Civil War

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Question: Let’s wrap up the Civil War before we dive into this thrilling Pac-12 Title Game against Washington. What is your lasting takeaway from Friday’s win over Oregon State?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I think it’s just the physicality that Oregon has, particularly on the defensive line. Holding Oregon State to just 58 total rushing yards is so hard to do, but the Ducks made it look easy. That’s definitely one of my biggest takeaways from the whole season.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

The Oregon defense is still the most underrated in the country. That was a really good OSU offense and except for one drive, the Ducks completely shut them down. Also, I hope they paid the kid in the Duck suit a lot after that entrance. There’s no way I could have done that.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

My biggest takeaway is that Oregon is capable of embarrassing good teams. They embarrassed Utah in Salt Lake City earlier this season, and they proved that wasn’t a fluke with their 31-7 win over the Beavers. The Ducks’ strength of schedule has been called into question as their playoff buzz has ramped up, so it’s important to consider how handily the Ducks have beaten these ranked teams.

The Running Game

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Question: We’ve seen a few consecutive games of relatively low usage in the running game — Oregon hasn’t had more than 150 yards and 2 TD on the ground since Week 10 vs. Cal. Does that concern you at all? What do you think is the cause of that?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

Not really. I think that Oregon has gone more to the passing game over the past few weeks because the matchups have allowed for it. The last several teams that Oregon played are not great against the pass, so the Ducks’ exploited that. It worked well for Bo and his Heisman campaign as well. I expect the Ducks to run the ball a good amount on Friday and have just as much success as they did the first time these two teams met.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

Opposing defenses have been stacking the box some trying to get to Nix. It hasn’t worked, but the downside is that there aren’t as many holes for the running backs. I think that will change against the Huskies, however.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I think it’s a combination of things. For one, I think opposing defenses are committing more to the run on defense, which has opened up the passing game. I also think the teams Oregon has played recently have given the Ducks offense better passing matchups than run matchups. Oregon State and Cal are both stronger against the run than the pass, and USC is weak against everything, and the passing game just happened to be the avenue that night.

The Rematch

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Question: We finally have the rematch that everyone always wanted in the Pac-12 title game. Was there ever any doubt for you along the way?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

There wasn’t ever any doubt for me on the Ducks’ side of things, but Washington has made me hold my breath a couple of times as they continue to win in close games.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

Not really, but Washington has been skating on thin ice for several weeks. Both ASU and WSU could have easily won those games. Oregon has been on such a roll that I thought it would be a real shocker if they had lost again.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

There’s always doubt, but that’s just the nature of football. After Oregon’s big win against Utah though, I did start to see this rematch — and the College Football Playoff — as not a only possibility, but a likelihood. This week’s game against Washington will certainly be a challenge, but it’s one I think Oregon’s up for.

What's Changed?

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Question: This game was obviously an instant classic back in October. What has changed since then? Do you think anything will look different this time around?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I think it’s fair to say that the Ducks have gotten stronger since this game. They’ve been playing with a chip on their shoulder, just waiting for the rematch. Meanwhile, I think that Washington has struggled a bit since this game, likely due to an apparent injury to Michael Penix Jr. We’ll see if that matters much on Friday, but I think Oregon fans are more confident going into this game than they were going into Week 7.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

Although they lost the game, I think everything clicked into place for Oregon. Tez Johnson has emerged as that dangerous No. 2 receiver and Oregon is using the tight end more. The defense has also taken things up a notch. The Huskies won’t be marching up and down the field like they did in Seattle. Oregon’s defense is much better than Washington’s defense and over the course of 60 minutes on a neutral site, the -9.5 Oregon is getting is justified.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

Oregon seems to be a more focused team than they were six weeks ago, and to me, that’s a byproduct of losing in Seattle. It sounds weird to say, but I don’t know if the Ducks would be as good of a team today if they hadn’t lost to Washington in October. Now that they’ve dealt with that defeat, I think Oregon has gained maturity and raised their ceiling.

Championship Buzz

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Oregon is starting to pick up some really serious national championship buzz. We have all followed the Ducks as fans before we got into the media world. Have you allowed that part of yourself to process this? What are you feeling at this point?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

It still feels pretty surreal to me, to be completely honest. I know that this team is good, and I know that they’re playing for a Pac-12 title, and I know that they will get into the College Football Playoff with a win on Friday night. I still just can’t wrap my head around the fact that they can, and potentially will, be playing for a national championship in a matter of weeks. Maybe it will start to sink in after this game. We’ll see.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

Oregon is playing like the best team in the country and I think they are, besides Georgia. Oregon vs UGA Round 2 for all the marbles would make for a great storyline. And unlike last season, the Ducks would have a legitimate chance at winning that matchup. Nix is playing at an elite level and he wouldn’t be intimidated by the Bulldogs.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

I’m trying to do what the team is doing and just take things one week at a time, but it’s hard not to get excited. Last season when Oregon beat UCLA, I started to think the Ducks could make the playoff, but I had no delusions that they’d be able to win the championship much less the semifinal if they got there. Things feel different this year. I know Oregon’s playoff hopes are alive later in the season than last year, but this team has felt different all year. I won’t get too far ahead of myself, but I do think this Ducks team is capable of beating any team in the country.

Bo Heisman

Question: Is an Oregon win all Bo Nix needs to clinch the Heisman?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

If the Ducks win, and if Bo Nix has even an average game — 250 yards, 3 TDs, 74% completion — then I think we can give him the award. We’ve seen the Las Vegas betting odds trend towards Nix over the past week, and I think that will cement itself with everyone in the nation watching him and only him on Friday night.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

A win and playing well would help, which probably goes hand-in-hand. If Nix doesn’t play well on Friday, the Ducks won’t win anyway. As long as the Ducks win the game, Nix will win the Heisman and he should. He’s the best quarterback in the country all season long.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

Unfortunately, no. However, I think if Bo performs like he has been, he’ll secure it. 3 TDs any style and 300 yards are the magic numbers in my opinion. Another “Heisman moment” would be nice too, especially since this is the biggest stage of the season.

Position Group MVP

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Which position group needs to have the biggest game in order for the Ducks to win: Wide Receivers, Running Backs, Defensive Line, Defensive Secondary?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

This game is all about the defensive line, in my opinion. Oregon’s secondary is a bit banged up at the moment, and that could be an issue if Penix is given all day to throw. We’ve seen that Penix becomes a lot less accurate when pressured, though, so I think that the Ducks have a great shot of shutting down Washington’s passing attack if their defenders are able to hurry Penix and get him off of his spot.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

The secondary needs to come up big and not let Odunze, McMillan, and Polk run free and be open. Oregon needs to lock them down. Applying pressure up the middle on Penix will also play a big factor.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

It has to be the secondary. Washington’s passing attack is so tremendous, and it has become their entire offensive identity. The Huskies were able to beat the Ducks in October because of the spectacular plays Penix, Polk, and Odunze were able to make. If the Ducks can take those guys out of the game — or at least contain them — they’ll be in position to win this game.

Gambling Corner

Question: Gambling Corner. You know the drill. $100 to spend on the spread (Oregon —9.5), the Moneyline (Oregon -350, UW +270) or the Over/Under (66.5). Where are you allocating your capital?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

I’m so torn on how to bet this game. In my opinion, 9.5 points is a bit too much. Let’s show a little bit of respect to Washington, they did win the only meeting between these two teams. I would bet the moneyline, but throwing $100 on Oregon -350 gets you only $28 in return. Not worth it. Ultimately, I think I will put $50 on the over, and $50 on the Ducks to cover, and be completely aware of the possibility that both of those bets lose.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

I’m going heavy on the Over 66.5 ($80) and the rest on Oregon covering the -9.5.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

This week’s spread makes me a little nervous, but the Ducks owned the spread all year. I think they’ll keep that train rolling, so I’ll take Oregon to cover.

Final Score Prediction

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Final Score Prediction. Who wins this game?

Zachary Neel (@ZacharyCNeel):

Give me Oregon 38, Washington 31.

Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley):

Given the way these two teams have played since their first encounter, I’d be surprised if the Ducks don’t win this going away. On a neutral site up against the best defense they have faced this season, the Huskies finally lose and Oregon makes a legitimate claim for the College Football Playoff. Ducks 48, Dawgs 21.

Miles Dwyer (@DwyerMiles15):

42-30, Oregon

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire