Ducks Wire reacts to Oregon’s arrival in Big Ten, joining USC

It really and truly is a bummer that the Pac-12 is dead. I grew up in Phoenix and lived nearly 20 years of my adult life in Seattle. The American West has been my home my entire life. Pac-12 culture, Pac-12 rivalries, Pac-12 intrigues, and Pac-12 memories have shaped my existence as an American and as a college sports fan and observer. Seeing this conference die is a wound and a source of great frustration.

Our guest on the new Trojans Wired podcast, Zachary Neel, is the editor of Ducks Wire. He is a University of Oregon alumnus. The death of the Pac-12 is a source of pain for him, too. We don’t like this. It is a downer.

Yet, we can all see and understand that USC and Oregon both needed to get out of the Pac-12, a sinking ship which has been horribly managed by the Pac-12 CEO Group. Business is business, and USC made a sensible business decision last year. Everyone can see that more clearly, one year after the fact.

Oregon has now joined USC in the Big Ten. The Ducks have an objectively better situation. We’re all sad about the Pac-12, but we know USC and Oregon did what they had to do. Now we look forward to the Big Ten era with Zac Neel and Ducks Wire.

Find out what Zac said about the future for the Ducks in the Big Ten. We did spend a few minutes wondering if Stanford is going to join Oregon and USC in the Big Ten.

Ian Hest produced the show:

