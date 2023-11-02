Ducks Wire previews Oregon basketball for 2023-2024 Pac-12 season

Our friends at Ducks Wire will give you complete Oregon basketball coverage for the final Pac-12 basketball season. Obviously, football is still priority number one for Ducks Wire, and we are going to work with Ducks Wire next week in advance of the USC-Oregon football game on November 11. Don’t forget basketball, though. Both Oregon and USC are expected to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament. You’ll want to keep tabs on the basketball court and see how the Ducks evolve in the 2023-2024 season under head coach Dana Altman.

For those who haven’t been paying particularly close attention to college hoops, Oregon has missed each of the last two NCAA Tournaments, a truly shocking development under Altman. Oregon reached the 2017 Final Four under Altman and was a No. 1 seed in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, reaching the Elite Eight before losing to Buddy Hield and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Ducks Wire staff writer and analyst Don Smalley joined our Trojans Wired podcast for a standalone episode focusing solely on Oregon basketball. Get ready for college hoops. The season begins on November 6.

