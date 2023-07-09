Ducks Wire predicts that USC will go 11-1 in 12-game 2023 schedule

The folks at Ducks Wire think Oregon will beat USC this upcoming college football season. They also think USC will finish 11-1, losing only to Oregon and not to anyone else on the 12-game season schedule.

Ducks Wire’s Miles Dwyer wrote:

“With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, a talented team, and one of the best play callers in college football, USC is nothing short of a championship contender. With USC’s schedule, finishing worse than 9-3 should cause concern for the Trojans. The toss-up that games create the margin of error from 9-3 to 11-1 will be the games I highlighted above in the toughest games section. If USC has College Football Playoff aspirations they will need to win three out of those four games, two of which will likely need to be Notre Dame and Utah. As for the team that I think will serve them their only loss of the season, I have my hopes, and I have my predictions, but of course, I don’t know for sure.”

If you were offered 11-1 as the scenario for this team, with Oregon being the lone loss, would you take it, or would you say, “Nope, I won’t accept that deal. We could go 12-0”?

Decisions, decisions.

