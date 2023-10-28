Ducks Wire Player of the Game: Tysheem Johnson snags 2 interceptions in blowout win

For the first time in nearly three years, the Utah Utes have fallen in Rice-Eccles Stadium, and they fell to the Oregon Ducks. Going in, I expected this game to be tight all the way, but from the jump, the Oregon Ducks were in total control.

One of the biggest keys for Oregon going into this game was winning the turnover battle. Bucky Irving did lose a fumble early in the game, but thanks to two impressive interceptions from free safety Tysheem Johnson, the Ducks shut down the Utes’ offense and won the turnover battle.

While the Oregon offense was impressive today, the story was the Ducks’ defense keeping the Utes out of the end zone all day. Johnson’s interceptions were a large part of that effort, and they came at big times in the game. His first came in the second quarter, which swung the momentum in favor of the Ducks, and led to a Troy Franklin touchdown drive.

Johnson’s second INT came directly after a trick play kick return that took Utah’s offense close to midfield. On the first play of the drive, Bryson Barnes was pressured heavily and after throwing off of his back foot, Johnson laid out and took the pass from the receiver’s hands, snuffing out any chance Utah had to come back in this game.

In addition to his two takeaways, Tysheem Johnson had two tackles. His efforts, along with the rest of the Ducks’ defense, propelled Oregon to a 35-6 win and to 7-1 on the season, which makes him the Week 9 Ducks Wire Player of the Game.

