Ducks Wire Player of the Game: Troy Franklin inches closer to the Ducks’ single-season receiving record

The Oregon Ducks’ passing attack was at the top of its game in Oregon’s 36-27 win over the USC Trojans. Bo Nix connected with six different receivers and threw for over 300 yards for the second week in a row, this time racking up 412 yards through the air. Oregon’s leading receiver was Troy Franklin, who finished with 147 yards on 2 catches, and a TD, which makes him the Ducks Wire player of the game.

After Tez Johnson scored the first touchdown of the game on a 77-yard reception, Franklin seemed to want a highlight TD of his own. On Oregon’s second drive, Franklin caught a quick slant on 3rd and 13, cut toward the opposite side of the field, and made the Trojans’ deep safety miss, for an 84-yard TD.

Troy Franklin’s performance against USC came close to making Oregon history. The Ducks’ record for receiving yards in a single season is 1184 yards —set by Dillon Mitchell in 2018. Franklin is the first 1000-yard receiver since Mitchell, and he is nearing the all-time record. Coming into the game, Franklin had 946 yards on the year. After playing USC, he now has 1093 yards and is 91 yards away from tying the record.

Over the last few games, WR Tez Johnson has emerged as an elite second WR option, and due to Johnson’s high production, Franklin hasn’t produced as much in the past few weeks as he was a the start of the year. While Johnson still had a phenomenal game against the Trojans — 7 catches, 126 yards, and 2 TDs — it was nice to see Franklin have his first 100-yard game in a few weeks.

