Ducks Wire Player of the Game: Troy Franklin breaks another Oregon record

Troy Franklin has had a season to remember. Before the season, it was hard to imagine him playing better than he did in 2022, but his play this year is miles ahead of last season. On Saturday night, Franklin finished with 9 catches, 128 yards, and a 41-yard TD.

And oh yeah, that touchdown made him the all-time leader in receiving TDs for the Oregon Ducks.

This game was Franklin’s eighth game this season with over a hundred yards receiving (he also had a game with 99 yards). On the season, Franklin has 1349 yards on 77 catches, plus 14 TDs.

One of the biggest stories around Oregon football this year has been Bo Nix’s journey for the Heisman Trophy. Bo Nix is a tremendous talent all on his own, but one of the reasons he’s been so successful as a Duck is his favorite target: Troy Franklin. Since they first stepped onto the field together in September of 2022, the two have just seemed to click, and they’ve both carved out phenomenal Oregon careers because of that chemistry.

With the Ducks win tonight, they’ve earned themselves at least one more game this season: a rematch against the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship. Six weeks ago, when Oregon lost in Seattle, Troy Franklin had a terrific performance, catching eight passes for 154 yards and a TD. If Troy Franklin can give us another performance like that, things may go differently for the Ducks this time around.

