Ducks Wire Player of the Game: Terrance Ferguson gives the Ducks a shot

It didn’t seem like the Washington Huskies could twist the dagger they have in the Oregon Ducks any further after their win back in October, but that’s what they did in their 34-31 win in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night.

Things started ugly for Oregon. Washington was the more physical team and Oregon’s offense couldn’t stay on the field. With a few minutes left in the first half, it looked like the Ducks would head into the locker room down 3-20. But, the Oregon offense strung together a few chunk plays, got down to the goal line, and cashed in for a TD on a beautiful catch from TE Terrance Ferguson.

The Ducks take one back! Bo Nix finds Terrance Ferguson for the @OregonFootball TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JgNhT25z2U — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

Ferguson scored later in the game on a 4th down goal line situation. This time, Nix didn’t have his first read, rolled right, and threw back inside to a sliding Ferguson, in a spot where only No. 3 could catch it.

WOW On 4th down Bo Nix finds Ferguson for another @oregonfootball TD 🦆🔥 pic.twitter.com/1WXMFEFVPP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

Oregon lost, but without Terrance Ferguson they didn’t stand a chance. Ferguson is probably the only Duck on the roster capable of making the first TD catch (due to his size and athleticism) and the second score was also spectacular. Without that catch, Oregon wouldn’t have gotten the spark they needed to come back in the game and play for the win.

