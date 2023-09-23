Ducks Wire Player of the Game: S Evan Williams dominates with 2 sacks

It’s not every day that you get to name a defensive player as the player of the game for an Oregon Ducks team that is primarily driven by offensive excellence.

It’s also not every day that you have one of your safeties lead the team in sacks on the day.

It was Evan Williams who was arguably the most impressive of all Oregon defenders on Saturday afternoon, though there are many who could earn this Ducks Wire Player of the Game honor in what ended up being a 42-6 blowout win for No. 11 Oregon over the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes.

Williams finished the game with 4 tackles and 2 sacks.

It wasn’t a close game from the very start. The Ducks went up early and never took their foot off of the gas. It resulted in one of the biggest statement victories around the world of college football this weekend.

Williams played a huge part in that, helping the Oregon defense notch 7 total sacks, which ties the school record for a single-game number.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire