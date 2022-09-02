Ducks Wire offers keys for Oregon in its upset bid against Georgia

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks will face Georgia in what is likely the second-best matchup being played in Week 1 of the college football season, Notre Dame-Ohio State being No. 1. In a game that feels like it could be closer than what some are saying, the Ducks are coming in as 17-point underdogs. Football Power Index (FPI) gives the Bulldogs 91.5 percent odds of winning the Week 1 game.

Oregon’s ability to replace first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux will be a key factor as well. When Oregon did not get pressure on the quarterback last season, it allowed 8.1 yards per attempt (ranked 72nd).

Meanwhile, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shredded defenses when kept clean in the pocket, ranking third in the nation with 10.6 yards per attempt.

I asked Don Smalley, a staff writer for Ducks Wire, what his biggest keys were for Oregon in its attempt to pull off the big upset.

Trojans Wire: What’s your biggest key to beating Georgia on Saturday ?

Ducks Wire: There are two keys. I talked to Bill Shanks, a radio host in Macon, Ga., who covers the Dawgs. He said Oregon’s offensive line is a major concern for UGA. So if the Ducks can hold their own on the line, protect Bo Nix and open holes for Seven McGee, Sean Dollars and Byron Cardwell to run through, Oregon will be able to put up its share of points.

Oregon also needs to hold tight end Brock Bowers in check. He’s huge at 6-4 and an All-American. If he is able to get free, score 2-3 TDs, the Ducks have no chance.

We thank Don Smalley for his insights.

Georgia has the best tight end group in the nation. The Dawgs’ TE group features sophomore All-American Brock Bowers, whom Don mentioned. Former five-star recruit Arik Gilbert won Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2021. Oscar Delp is a four star recruit. Don’t forget 6-foot-8, 265-pound Las Vegas native Darnell Washington, who was also the No. 1 TE in his class.

