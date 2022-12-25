Ducks Wire offers its early analysis on ‘The Uiagalelei Bowl,’ otherwise known as Oregon-Oregon State

The Uiagalelei Bowl is the game formerly known as The Civil War.

D.J. Uiagalelei will play for the Oregon State Beavers. Matayo Uiagalelei will play for the Oregon Ducks. It’s going to be a wild scene in Eugene in 2023 when these in-state rivals play each other, bringing one member of a noted Southern California high school football family to the gridiron.

We are interested in this game — who wouldn’t be? — but we’re also interested in what our friends at Ducks Wire had to say about this game.

Here’s Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel:

“On Wednesday morning, 5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei made waves in the college football recruiting world by announcing his commitment to the Ducks. He becomes the second-highest-rated signee in Oregon’s 2023 class, ranked as the No. 2 EDGE in the nation this year,” Neel wrote.

“Two days later, it was big brother’s turn.

“On Friday night, while many were either out in the cold putting the finishing touches on their holiday shopping or waiting in line to see Santa Claus, it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Clemson QB transfer DJ Uiagalelei was expected to commit to the Oregon State Beavers. As a former 5-star recruit who was rated as the No. 2 QB in the 2020 recruiting class, this certifies as potentially one of the biggest “gets” in Oregon State history.

“Now, the rivalry game formerly known as the ‘Civil War’ is a family affair.”

We can’t wait.

