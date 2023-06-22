Ducks Wire lends respect to Colorado’s history of great quarterbacks

While the past few seasons have been rough following the departure of Steven Montez, Colorado still owns an impressive track record of fielding great quarterbacks.

In fact, according to Miles Dwyer of Ducks Wire, the Buffaloes have the fourth-greatest history at the quarterback position in the Pac-12 behind only Stanford, Oregon and USC at No. 1.

Dwyer mentioned Kordell Stewart, Darian Hagan, Sefo Liufau and Montez, Colorado’s all-time leading passer, in his reasoning for putting the Buffs fourth.

The Colorado Buffaloes are a bit different than most of the teams on this list because the two best Buffs’ QBs — former Pittsburgh Steeler, Kordell Stewart and national champion, Darian Hagan — were part of a triple-option offense… CU saw great passers as well in their two best QBs of the 2010s, Sefo Liufau and Steven Montez. Both Liufua and Montez threw for 10,000 yards in their careers and they both threw 60+ TDs during their time in Boulder.

If he can successfully adapt to Power Five football, Shedeur Sanders could be the next great Buffaloes QB, although his career in Boulder will be quite shorter than those aforementioned.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire