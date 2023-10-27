Ducks Wire experts size up Oregon-Utah showdown in Week 9

We talked to our friends at Ducks Wire about the Oregon-Utah game this Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Our first question: How much did the Utah-USC game change your impressions of the Oregon-Utah game?

Don Smalley: It showed that Bryson Barnes has, at least, the capability of being a quarterback that can beat you. But I think the Oregon defense will be up to the challenge. Barnes took advantage of a bad defense in USC. The Ducks will be the best defense he has faced.

Zachary Neel: I think it provided more proof that Utah can be a dangerous offense if allowed to do what they do best — run the ball. With Sione Vaki and Ja’Quinden Jackson, the Utes can control a game with ease if allowed to. Otherwise, though, I found it pretty hard to have any major takeaways about Utah in the game vs. USC because I am entirely unsure how good, or bad, USC is at this point in the season.

