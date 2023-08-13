Ducks Wire evaluates USC safety Calen Bullock

Our friends at Ducks Wire will join us in the Big Ten next year. They will also help us cover the big November 11 game between Oregon and USC.

Ducks Wire’s Miles Dwyer offered a short evaluation of USC safety Calen Bullock:

“Calen Bullock, who was my pick for the 2023 Pac-12 defensive player of the year, should at the very least be the standout safety from the conference. Bullock is a solid tackler and run-stopper, but where he shines best is in the air as a ball hawk. Last season, Bullock had five interceptions, the most of any safety on this list. After another year of development, there is no limit to the potential of this young safety and what he can accomplish in his third year as a Trojan defender.”

Bullock will definitely have his hands full against the elite quarterbacks and formidable passing attacks of the Pac-12. How his cornerbacks help him will be an important component of the USC defense this season.

