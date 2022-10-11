Ducks Wire editor offers interesting two-pronged analysis of USC-Utah clash

We are gathering reactions and insights from the team at Ducks Wire before the USC-Utah battle this Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Does a USC win help Oregon more, or does a Utah win advance the Ducks’ interests?

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel offered a fascinating answer, explaining what Oregon fans should root for, and what Ducks fans likely will root for in actuality:

“I think it would be in Oregon fans’ best interest to root for USC in the matchup with Utah this weekend because it makes sense for the good of the Pac-12 to have the top-ranked team win,” Neel said.

“However, I don’t think that will be the case. Oregon fans hate USC (understandably so) and that fiery passion has gotten a lot of fuel this year, especially with Travis Dye transferring to the Trojans.

“I have a feeling that many Duck fans will be leaning towards Utah just because they can’t stomach pulling for the Trojans, even though a USC victory is what’s best for the Pac-12, and gives the conference champion a better case to make the College Football Playoff when all is said and done.”

