Ducks Wire is aware of USC’s recruiting success under Lincoln Riley

Our friends at Ducks Wire are assessing Pac-12 football programs in the weeks before Pac-12 media day on July 21. USC is next in the queue. One obvious story for anyone following both Oregon and USC is how the Trojans have gained the upper hand in recruiting in recent weeks.

An excerpt from Ducks Wire’s USC preview contains this note about recruiting:

“The only Pac-12 team with a better recruiting class than the Oregon Ducks at this point of the 2024 cycle, is USC. As of Tuesday, USC has 17 commits (Oregon has 18) and is ranked 5th in the 2024 class (Oregon is 8th). Their recruiting class is highlighted by a pair of elite receivers in Xavier Jordan and Ryan Pellum as well as a pair of elite CBs in Dakoda Fields and Marcelles Williams.”

