Ducks Wire analyst says Oregon fans should root for Utah over USC this week

We wanted to get a sense of what our friends at Ducks Wire are thinking about this week’s big USC-Utah game. They don’t like the Trojans or the Utes, but Duck fans are certainly wondering which team they should root for — or against — in Salt Lake City.

Ducks Wire staff writer and analyst Andy Patton weighed in:

“As tough as it is to root for Utah, especially after last year, it does make sense for Oregon fans this week,” Patton said. “A win by the Utes over the Trojans would give Oregon a more clear path to a Pac-12 championship, and strengthens the resume of Oregon’s next opponent, the UCLA Bruins.

“If Utah beats USC and Oregon takes down Chip Kelly and UCLA next week, they should stand alone as the top ranked team in what has become a top heavy Pac-12 conference.

“A USC victory over Utah isn’t a disaster for Oregon, especially if they take care of business against the Bruins, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see many Oregon fans rooting for the Utes this weekend.”

Stay here at Trojans Wire for extensive USC-Utah coverage and analysis.

List

Kyle Whittingham was asked about Lincoln Riley -- his answer was very revealing

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire