Ducks well represented among 2023 Gatorade Players of the Year

There are many ways to determine who the best recruits in high school sports are each year, but one of the best ways that have come about over the past few decades is to look at who was named the Gatorade Player of the Year.

Gatorade highlights dozens of spectacular athletes across all sports, and they award the top player from each state year after year. While this isn’t a perfect way to determine who the top 50 players in the nation are, since there are often multiple deserving players in each state, it goes to show who the most talented player in all 50 states is.

In the world of football, the 50 winners were announced on Friday, January 6, and it turns out that the Oregon Ducks are well represented. We wanted to celebrate those players for their achievements and look at a couple of other players — one potential future Duck, and another former Duck — that made the cut as well.

RB Jayden Limar — Washington

Photo Courtesy of Jayden Limar

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9081)

State Ranking: 2

TE Kenyon Sadiq — Idaho

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9430)

State Ranking: 1

DE Blake Purchase — Colorado

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9067)

State Ranking: 1

ATH Nyckoles Harbor — Washington D.C.

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9911)

State Ranking: 1

Notes: Nyckoles Harbor is still uncommitted, but seems to be looking hard at the Ducks and is scheduled to take an official visit to Eugene the weekend before announcing his commitment on February 1. There’s a chance that the Ducks can add another GPOY to the roster.

