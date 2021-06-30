Ducks: De’Vion Harmon opts out of NBA Draft, will enroll at Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In late April. Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon told 247Sports' Travis Branham he would continue to test the NBA Draft waters without hiring an agent, and if he returns to school it will be in Eugene.

He confirmed the news on Twitter.

Now, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports he has decided to return to college basketball.

Former Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon told @Stadium that he will withdraw from the NBA Draft process and play at Oregon this season. Averaged 12.9 points for the Sooners this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 30, 2021

"I am going to Oregon," said Harmon. "It's in the Pac 12 and it's a great school... Coach [Dana] Altman is a great coach. He's known for letting his players go out there and hoop and have fun and learn ways to win.

The 6'2", 200-pound guard was the nation's No. 47 overall prospect and No. 5 point guard in the 2019 class. He held offers from Oklahoma, Arizona State, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and more before becoming a Sooner.

As the team's starting point guard last season, Harmon averaged 12.9 points and 2.1 assists per game on 47.7% shooting and 33% from three-point range.

Harmon entered the transfer portal after Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger retired as well as declared for the NBA Draft without an agent.

For why he chose Eugene, Harmon says Dana Altman's newest assistant Chris Crutchfield swayed his decision.

"Another big piece is coach 'Crutch' [Chris Crutchfield]," he told 247Sports. "We built a relationship far beyond basketball. Ever since my sophomore year he has been by my side and it got taken away from us because he went to Arkansas but God brings things back full circle which is crazy. He's like a father figure to me outside the basketball game."