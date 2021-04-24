Ducks: De’Vion Harmon commits to Oregon if he opts out of NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon has likely filled its starting guard position for the 2021-22 college basketball season alongside Will Richardson.

Well, hopefully so.

Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon has told 247Sports' Travis Branham he will continue to test the NBA Draft waters without hiring an agent, and if he returns to school it will be in Eugene.

He confirmed the news on Twitter.

"I am going to Oregon," said Harmon. "It's in the Pac 12 and it's a great school... Coach [Dana] Altman is a great coach. He's known for letting his players go out there and hoop and have fun and learn ways to win.

The 6'2", 200-pound guard was the nation's No. 47 overall prospect and No. 5 point guard in the 2019 class. He held offers from Oklahoma, Arizona State, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and more before becoming a Sooner.

As the team's starting point guard last season, Harmon averaged 12.9 points and 2.1 assists per game on 47.7% shooting and 33% from three-point range.

Harmon entered the transfer portal after Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger retired as well as declared for the NBA Draft without an agent.

For why he chose Eugene, Harmon says Dana Altman's newest assistant Chris Crutchfield swayed his decision.

"Another big piece is coach 'Crutch' [Chris Crutchfield]," he told 247Sports. "We built a relationship far beyond basketball. Ever since my sophomore year he has been by my side and it got taken away from us because he went to Arkansas but God brings things back full circle which is crazy. He's like a father figure to me outside the basketball game."

As for a timeline on his decision, he said he is "just going with the flow, taking it day by day and just enjoy[ing] life, enjoy[ing] the process and just hav[ing] fun with it and wherever is thrown at me I will take it head on."

Harmon would be the program's second scholarship guard next season should he enroll at Oregon, joining Will Richardson.

Jalen Terry and Aaron Estrada both entered the transfer portal with Amauri Hardy having not made a decision public with one year of college eligibility remaining.