Ducks Twitter reacts to video of demolition at Oregon State Beavers’ stadium

In college football, the idea of a rival is often difficult and convoluted. With such passionate fanbases, that desire to see your team win, and see your rival lose, often drives fans from civil to unruly; from passionate to petty. In some cases, it can get downright ugly as one group of people lobs insults at another.

In some cases, the relationship is fun, however. Between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers, we saw an instance recently that showed a great example of this.

On Friday morning, the Ducks social media circles were spoon-fed some content that will be archived and reused over and over again in the future. The Beavers, while going through a $153 million reconstruction project at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, watched as the west grandstands imploded to the ground during a planned demolition. New stands will be built, and are expected to be ready in 2023.

For the time being, though, the explosion set off a flurry of jokes on the internet, and Oregon fans certainly had some fun. Here are a few of the best tweets that we found after the event:

geez guys it was only a bowl game… https://t.co/9KL33sBIoV — USU Football (@USUFootball) January 7, 2022

Super cool that Oregon State gave us a visual of the Huskies football season. https://t.co/w9eS8krTlp — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 7, 2022

Different angles of the Reeser Stadium explosion. pic.twitter.com/WIHrCxlYDQ — ☘️LegalizeQuack☘️ (@Legalize_Quack) January 7, 2022

New look coming in 2023 👀 pic.twitter.com/SVRv066d5L — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) January 7, 2022

