Ducks trending in a big way for trio of 5-star recruits ahead of major recruiting weekend

The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam on the recruiting trail for a couple of months now, and they’re really starting to turn some heads.

With a pair of major recruiting weekends schedule for the end of June, starting this week, we can expect to see a number of five-star players on campus in Eugene. However, Dan Lanning and the Ducks have recently gotten some praise for how they’ve done with a trio of big-time recruits.

Not only did Oregon land 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey — who has impressed lately and could move up to a 5-star before all is said and done — but they’ve also gotten in good with elite players like QB Dante Moore, RB Richard Young, and OT Samson Okunlola.

Here is what 247Sports Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong had to say about Oregon’s recruitment for those three players:

5-star QB Dante Moore

Size: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Rating: 5-star (0.9942)

Position Rank: No. 4 QB in 2022

National Rank: No. 8 player overall

“Maybe they get Dante Moore,” Wiltfong said. “Kenny Dillingham has done a great job of recruiting Dante Moore and Richard Young.”

5-star RB Richard Young

Size: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds

Rating: 5-star (0.9874)

Position Rank: No. 2 RB

National Rank: No. 24 overall

“I think that Oregon is the biggest challenger to Alabama for 5-star RB Richard Young, out of the Sunshine State,” Wiltfong said. “Alabama had him on campus this weekend, but I’m keeping a close eye on Oregon there.”

5-star OT Samson Okunlola

Photo Courtesy of Samson Okunlola

Size: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds

Rating: 5-star (0.9887)

Position Rank: No. 3 OT in 2022 class

Overall Rank: No. 25 player overall

“How about Samson Okunlola? A 5-star OT from out east, he’s looking at several schools, but I think Oregon is in a really, really good position for him, having him on campus earlier this spring as well.”

