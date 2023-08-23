Are Ducks a top-5 team in 2023? One CFB analyst thinks so

At this point in the year as the start of the college football season is finally right around the corner, everyone is quick to get out their preseason polls and predictions.

For the most part, the Oregon Ducks are finding themselves ranked in the middle of the pack. The Associated Press has them at No. 15 in their preseason poll, while the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and ESPN Power Rankings agree. However, we are seeing a few people out there who are bold enough to say what a lot of Eugene natives think going into this fall — the Ducks might be better than that.

Notable college football analyst Josh Pate, a 247Sports employee and the host of Late Kick with Josh Pate, recently put out his rankings ahead of the 2023 season, and he has a lot more respect for Dan Lanning and the Ducks than most other preseason polls do.

Take a look at where he has Oregon ranked in his top 20:

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 10th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

Analysis: Pate’s ranking of Washington is far lower than we’ve seen from AP voters and college coaches. Washington’s passing game should be as lethal as any in the nation, but the running game took a hit on Tuesday with the announcement that Cameron Davis is out for the season.

Oklahoma Sooners

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 20th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 19th

Analysis: Oklahoma’s ranking per Pate is on par with where the other polls have the Sooners. In Brent Venables’ second season, Oklahoma is going to need to show some improvement from where they were last season.

Wisconsin Badgers

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 19th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 21st

Analysis: Pate has Wisconsin a tiny bit ahead of where the Badgers are ranked according to the other polls. With Luke Fickell now leading the charge, they will be a fascinating team to watch in the future.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 13th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th

Analysis: AP voters and college coaches are buying into the Sam Hartman hype at Notre Dame, and understandably so. Pate apparently needs to see it first…

TCU Horned Frogs

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 17th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 16th

Analysis: After a brutal national championship loss, it’s clear that TCU needs a big bounceback in 2023. This ranking near the bottom half of the top 25 seems fitting, especially after losing QB Max Duggan.

Oregon State Beavers

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 18th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 18th

Analysis: The Beavers are largely finding themselves in the top 25 nationally, which isn’t surprising giving the upside that QB DJ Uiagalelei brings to the program. Oregon State could be a real threat in the Pac-12 this year.

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 23rd

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 25th

Analysis: Pate is higher on Texas A&M than the other polls. I personally want to see a semblance of success on the field before I give any credence to Jimbo Fisher.

Utah Utes

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 14th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th

Analysis: If Cam Rising is healthy, then Utah can be a great team once again. Unfortunately, that seems like a big “if” at the moment.

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 9th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th

Analysis: With Cade Klubnik taking over for Clemson, most people view the Tigers as a top-10 team. Pate is a bit lower on them, but not by much.

Florida State Seminoles

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 8th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Analysis: If the Jordan Travis hype is real down in Tallahassee, Florida State could be really good this year and run through the ACC. Pate has them a bit lower than the other polls, but again, not by much.

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 6th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

Analysis: It’s surprising to see how low Pate has USC compared to the other polls. With Lincoln Riley and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams leading the way, the offense should be spectacular again. The defense, however, is still a question mark until proven otherwise.

Tennessee Volunteers

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 12th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th

Analysis: Pate is slightly higher on Tennessee than the polls, but not by too much. With Joe Milton taking over, it will be fun to watch how he performs under the pressure of Nico Iamaleava Jr. waiting in the wing.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 7th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th

Analysis: Penn State is a consensus top-10 team with Drew Allar taking over, and after a strong 2022 season, they should be even better this season with a lot of talent returning.

LSU Tigers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 5th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th

Analysis: If Jayden Daniels can be as good as he was a year ago, then LSU can definitely compete under Les Miles in year two. However, we’ve seen some ups and downs from Daniels in his career, so I want to wait and see.

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 11th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th

Analysis: Is Pate buying into the Quinn Ewers hype? It seems that way. While the other polls have Texas outside of the top-10, Lake Kick Josh sees more for them.

Oregon Ducks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 15th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 15th

Analysis: This is by far the biggest disparity between Pate and the other polls on the list. While Oregon is a consensus No. 15 team on other polls, Pate has them at No. 5. With Bo Nix returning and an improved defense, there is a high upside for the Ducks this year.

Michigan Wolverines

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 2nd

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

Analysis: Pate has Michigan lower than the other polls, but a top-5 spot is still very respectable. We’ll see if the Wolverines can get through the Big Ten and into the playoff once again under Jim Harbaugh.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kelly Lambert-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 4th

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd

Analysis: Though there are some uncertainties at the QB position under Jalen Milroe, this is still an Alabama team under Nick Saban. I’m sure they will be elite again.

Ohio State Bulldogs

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 3rd

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

Analysis: Do we know the starting QB for Ohio State yet? Does it matter to Pate? Apparently not. He’s got the Buckeyes at No. 2 and ready to make a statement.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press Preseason Ranking: 1st

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Analysis: No surprise here. With the returning talent and the incredibly easy schedule, there’s no reason Georgia shouldn’t make it back to the playoff this year.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire