Ducks make Top-12 for 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr. in 2023

M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S🎄#TEAMMOM💝#TOABOYZ pic.twitter.com/X66TtGHoc1 — 🇼🇸Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr.🇦🇸 (@nico_iamaleava8) December 25, 2021

Things are certainly looking up for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail, with 5-star QB prospect Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr. announcing his top-12 schools for the future, including the Ducks.

According to 247Sports, Iamaleava is ranked as the No. 17 player in the class of 2023, and the No. 4 rated quarterback.

Iamaleava has a few other Pac-12 schools on his list, including Oregon State and UCLA. The 5-star recruit also is looking at Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Alabama.

Though he won’t announce his commitment for quite some time, it’s a win for the Ducks to at least be in the running. After the turnover the followed the departure of Mario Cristobal, Oregon has seen a few wins on the recruiting front recently, with Dan Lanning convincing RB Seven McGee to stay in Eugene, and OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu to opt-out of the 2022 NFL draft and come back for one last season with the Ducks.

