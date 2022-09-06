Ducks suffer significant drop in USA TODAY Coaches poll

This was to be expected.

The Oregon Ducks football team dropped to No. 24 in the USA TODAY coaches poll after its 49-3 loss to Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game Saturday afternoon.

Georgia jumped Ohio State for that No. 2 spot after beating up Oregon. Alabama stayed at No. 1 with its win over Utah State and despite defeating No. 5 Notre Dame, Ohio State dropped a spot to No. 3. Notre Dame fell four spots to No. 9.

As a whole, the Pac-12 didn’t have the greatest of weeks where the coaches poll is concerned. USC is the only team that made a jump as the Trojans moved from 15 to No. 12.

Utah also was dinged with its loss to a previously unranked Florida team. The Utes dropped eight places to No. 15, while the Gators enter the poll for the first time this season at No. 19.

