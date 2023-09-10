Ducks stay put in US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 2 play
A late rally on the road evidently doesn’t earn you a whole lot, according to the latest US LBM Coaches poll.
Despite playing a true road game and outscoring the home team 20-3 in the fourth quarter and winning 38-30, the Oregon Ducks football team stayed put at No. 13 in the second week of the poll.
It was another banner week for the Pac-12 with USC moving up a spot to No. 5 and Washington’s easy win over Tulsa kept the Huskies at No. 8.
Utah needed a last-minute touchdown to defeat Baylor and the Utes stayed at No. 12, following by Oregon and Oregon State, which moved up a spot to No. 17 after its easy home win over UC-Davis.
Colorado jumped four spots to No. 21 as it continues to prove that it’s not a fluke.
A look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
2-0
1624 (64)
–
2
2-0
1533 (1)
–
3
Florida State
2-0
1441
+2
4
2-0
1401
–
5
3-0
1319
+1
6
2-0
1318
+4
7
2-0
1229
–
8
Washington
2-0
1129
–
9
2-0
1039
–
10
1-1
1016
-7
11
3-0
1004
–
12
Utah
2-0
893
–
13
2-0
870
–
14
1-1
714
–
15
2-0
675
–
16
2-0
584
+1
17
Oregon State
2-0
562
+1
18
2-0
506
-2
19
2-0
503
+1
20
Duke
2-0
363
+4
21
2-0
357
+4
22
1-1
207
-1
23
Miami
2-0
195
+9
24
2-0
166
+2
25
2-0
101
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No.19 Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M
Others receiving votes
Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.
The Ducks most likely won’t make a big jump in the poll next week either as Oregon is expected to beat Hawaii fairly easily. Unless there are a number of upsets next week, the Ducks shouldn’t move up much until they host Colorado Sept. 23 in what will be the Buffaloes first real test of the season.