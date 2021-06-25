Ducks starting LB Isaac Slade-Matautia enters transfer portal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In the most shocking transfer portal news to come out of Eugene, Isaac Slade-Matautia has entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday, as he announced via his Instagram account.

The two-year returning starter was expected to be one of Oregon's defensive leaders but after spending spring football in Tim DeRuyter's new system, it appears he wants a change of scenery.

"I have decided to enter into the transfer portal and will finish my final college football season elsewhere," he wrote. "I will forever be grateful to the wonderful people at the University of Oregon."

In three seasons in Eugene, Slade-Matautia totaled 127 tackles (12 for loss), 2 1/2 sacks and 17 pass breakups. He signed with Oregon as a four-star recruit out of Honolulu, Hawaii, good for the No. 325 overall prospect, No. 16 outside linebacker and No. 2 player in Hawaii per 247Sports Composite Ranking.

In 2019, he led the nation in pass breakups among linebackers, helping Oregon win the Pac-12 and Rose Bowl in year one of Andy Avalos running the defense. Avalos accepted the head coaching gig at Boise State this past offseason.

His sudden departure could signal the team planned to play former five-star Justin Flowe a lot this season, leaving less playing time for the returning key contributor.

Best of luck, Isaac!