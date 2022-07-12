Ducks soar into top-10 of ESPN recruiting rankings after adding 5-star QB Dante Moore

We knew when Dan Lanning was hired as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks that he would have a positive impact on recruiting, hoping that he would further the success that Mario Cristobal left behind in Eugene.

We didn’t quite know that he would be able to make such a big impact this early on, though.

After closing out the 2022 recruiting cycle on a high note with the addition of 5-star OT Josh Conerly and 4-star WR Kyler Kasper, the Ducks just made a splash in the 2023 cycle as well, adding 5-star QB Dante Moore last week, and 4-star CB Caleb Presley just a few days before that. With these additions, Oregon vaulted up the ESPN recruiting rankings. Here’s where they now stand:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye hams it up for the camera during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45.

Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Texas Longhorns

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

Oct 6, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A Clemson Tigers helmet sits on the bench during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 12, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA shown in his house on the field prior to the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 rank: 1 of 12

Top offensive commit: QB Dante Moore (No. 8)

Top defensive commit: CB Caleb Presley (No. 151)

New head coach Dan Lanning led Georgia’s championship defense last year but now focuses on trying to build a similar unit with the Ducks. He is assembling a talented group for the secondary led by Presley, a rangy corner who can be a playmaker in coverage and doesn’t hesitate to support the run. CB Cole Martin was another good pickup, as he possesses good feet and upside, and CB Kodi Decambra loves to compete and should at the least quickly be a productive special teams contributor. Despite his strong defensive background, Lanning’s first full class at Oregon is defined by promising offensive talent. A huge win was QB Dante Moore, as the five-star recruit has a quick release and good feet and displays good accuracy. The Ducks also have landed some big targets for their passing attack in the 6-foot-3 Ashton Cozart, who is long and fast and posted a laser-timed 4.45 40 at the Dallas Under Armour camp, and Jurrion Dickey, who had an MVP performance at the UC Report Elite camp in Oakland, California, this spring.

LSU Tigers

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Hurricanes

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: New Head Coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on December 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program’s history. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Baylor Bears

Nov 16, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; A view of an end zone pylon and the Big 12 logo and the Baylor university logo during the game between the Bears and the Sooners at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 24, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet and logo on the field before the game against the Baylor Bears at Cowboys Stadium. Baylor beat Texas Tech 52-45 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A detailed view of the Alabama Crimson Tide logo during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville Cardinals

Louie the Cardinal’s mascot hypes up fans during the Louisville Live Hoops event at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening. Sept. 18, 2021

As 6244 Louisville Live Hoopsnew436

1

1

1

1