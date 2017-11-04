Ducks, Sharks meet with the same goal: score more

Goals are hard to come by this season for the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks, but that seems to be the norm when the California rivals have faced off in recent years.

Looking to stretch its longest winning streak of the season to four games, the Sharks welcome the Ducks on Saturday night to SAP Center.

San Jose (7-5-0) has won only two of its last eight meetings with Anaheim (6-6-1), which has outscored the Sharks 16-12. Neither team has put up more than three goals in a game and San Jose has been held to two or fewer goals in all six losses in that span.

This season, both clubs are in the bottom half of the NHL in scoring. Anaheim is tied with the Winnipeg Jets for 17th with 38 goals and San Jose is even with the Buffalo Sabres in 23rd with 34 goals.

The Ducks' scoring woes may be traced to injuries. Center Ryan Getzlaf (face) has played in just six games, center Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) has yet to hit the ice this season and Cam Fowler (lower-body injury) has been on injured reserve since Oct. 21.

Last season, Getzlaf and Kesler ranked first and second, respectively, in scoring. Fowler was Anaheim's highest-scoring defenseman.

The Sharks are still looking someone to pick up the scoring slack after letting Patrick Marleau (27 goals last season) walk away in free agency following nearly two decades with the team.

San Jose reaches the midway point of its second five-game homestand this season after posting a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Joonas Donskoi and Mikkel Boedker each had a goal and an assist, and center Joe Thornton became the 20th player in league history with 1,400 career points.

"It was just a good, hard-fought win," captain Joe Pavelski told the Sharks' official website. "I think you understand that guys in here care. We weren't happy with our start, and the last five, six, seven games, it's been much better.