Advertisement

Ducks set for massive recruiting weekend, with handful of 5-stars and other top prospects in Eugene

Zachary Neel
·6 min read

A week ago, the Oregon Ducks had a very successful weekend of recruiting in Eugene, hosting a lot of top-rated players and highly sought-after prospects to close out January.

This first weekend in February is looking like it might try and top that.

A handful of top-rated 5-star players and key Oregon targets are expected to take a trip to Eugene this weekend, including Duke transfer Brandon Johnson, who is reportedly finishing up some school at Duke before enrolling at Oregon. The Ducks are also expecting to host several 5-stars including WR Dakorien Moore and DL Elijah Griffing, as well as 4-star EDGE Nasir Wyatt, and 4-star WR commit Dallas Wilson.

Here is a full list of the players who are expected in Eugene.

Duke Transfer Brandon Johnson

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (89)

National Ranking: No. 257

WR Dallas Wilson (Oregon Commit)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9806)

National Ranking: No. 32

Recruiting Class: 2025

WR Dakorien Moore (LSU Commit)

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9986)

National Ranking: No. 4

Recruiting Class: 2025

EDGE Nasir Wyatt

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9828)

National Ranking: No. 27

Recruiting Class: 2025

DB DJ Pickett

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9973)

National Ranking: No. 7

Recruiting Class: 2025

RB Jordon Davison

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9760)

National Ranking: No. 45

Recruiting Class: 2025

WR Isaiah Mozee

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9515)

National Ranking: No. 87

Recruiting Class: 2025

WR Chris Lawson

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9379)

National Ranking: No. 141

Recruiting Class: 2025

TE Nate Roberts

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9528)

National Ranking: No. 101

Recruiting Class: 2025

TE DaSaahn Brame

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9453)

National Ranking: No. 95

Recruiting Class: 2025

DL Elijah Griffin

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9993)

National Ranking: No. 3

Recruiting Class: 2025

DL Matt Johnson

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0,8909)

National Ranking: No. 362

Recruiting Class: 2025

DL Trajen Odom

https://twitter.com/traajenn/status/1748495597491880096

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8880)

National Ranking: No. 380

Recruiting Class: 2025

DL Gus Cordova

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2025

LB Mana Tuioti

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2025

S Omarion Robinson

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0,9160)

National Ranking: No. 238

Recruiting Class: 2025

DB Trey McNutt

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9790)

National Ranking: No. 32

Recruiting Class: 2025

ATH Jamarion Morrow

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9259)

National Ranking: No. 204

Recruiting Class: 2025

QB Jared Curtis

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9920)

National Ranking: No. 1

Recruiting Class: 2026

QB Mike Mitchell Jr.

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2026

WR Jameson Powell

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2026

TE Brock Harris

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9900)

National Ranking: No. 23

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL TomTom Topui

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9737)

National Ranking: No. 40

Recruiting Class: 2026

OL Kodi Greene

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (90)

National Ranking: No. 46

Recruiting Class: 2026

DB Shavar Young Jr.

https://twitter.com/shavar_y/status/1751815462390833573

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2026

DB Chaz Smith

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2026

TE Mark Bowman

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2027

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire