Ducks set for massive recruiting weekend, with handful of 5-stars and other top prospects in Eugene

A week ago, the Oregon Ducks had a very successful weekend of recruiting in Eugene, hosting a lot of top-rated players and highly sought-after prospects to close out January.

This first weekend in February is looking like it might try and top that.

A handful of top-rated 5-star players and key Oregon targets are expected to take a trip to Eugene this weekend, including Duke transfer Brandon Johnson, who is reportedly finishing up some school at Duke before enrolling at Oregon. The Ducks are also expecting to host several 5-stars including WR Dakorien Moore and DL Elijah Griffing, as well as 4-star EDGE Nasir Wyatt, and 4-star WR commit Dallas Wilson.

Here is a full list of the players who are expected in Eugene.

Duke Transfer Brandon Johnson

BREAKING: Former Duke DB Brandon Johnson has Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports In 32 games with the Blue Devils, he totaled 128 Tackles, 2 INTs, 7.5 Sacks, 2 FF, & 11 PD Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/5DtzZYEqbJ pic.twitter.com/mRV23F8dyV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2024

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (89)

National Ranking: No. 257

WR Dallas Wilson (Oregon Commit)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9806)

National Ranking: No. 32

Recruiting Class: 2025

WR Dakorien Moore (LSU Commit)

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9986)

National Ranking: No. 4

Recruiting Class: 2025

EDGE Nasir Wyatt

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9828)

National Ranking: No. 27

Recruiting Class: 2025

DB DJ Pickett

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9973)

National Ranking: No. 7

Recruiting Class: 2025

RB Jordon Davison

Beyond blessed to be in the position i’m in now🙏🏾🙏🏾 #letskeepworking pic.twitter.com/hYKmhrT3l1 — Jordon Davison (@Jord0n2) December 16, 2022

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9760)

National Ranking: No. 45

Recruiting Class: 2025

WR Isaiah Mozee

Good to see coach today ! Thank you for coming .#scoducks@CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/kYE3BUWGxK — Isaiah Mozee (@IsaiahMozee2) January 19, 2024

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9515)

National Ranking: No. 87

Recruiting Class: 2025

WR Chris Lawson

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9379)

National Ranking: No. 141

Recruiting Class: 2025

TE Nate Roberts

Two schools are battling at the top for 2025 4-star TE Nate Roberts and he updates his recruitment here: https://t.co/XExemidJts (On3+) pic.twitter.com/p6BIViX2Q4 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 27, 2024

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9528)

National Ranking: No. 101

Recruiting Class: 2025

TE DaSaahn Brame

2025 4-star TE Dasaahn Brame has narrowed his list to 8️⃣ schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Read: https://t.co/jvvrvVWVwU pic.twitter.com/0ws0qlLFMU — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 9, 2023

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9453)

National Ranking: No. 95

Recruiting Class: 2025

DL Elijah Griffin

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9993)

National Ranking: No. 3

Recruiting Class: 2025

DL Matt Johnson

Concord (Calif.) De La Salle 2025 edge Matt Johnson talked about his trip to Oregon and Oregon State, which landed him offers on each visit https://t.co/D5PdGp1sQv pic.twitter.com/0KuYYMK2y1 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 3, 2023

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0,8909)

National Ranking: No. 362

Recruiting Class: 2025

DL Trajen Odom

https://twitter.com/traajenn/status/1748495597491880096

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8880)

National Ranking: No. 380

Recruiting Class: 2025

DL Gus Cordova

Junior Season highlightshttps://t.co/42YoVpy3hj — Gus “Bus” Cordova 4🌟 (@gusbus_99) December 7, 2023

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2025

LB Mana Tuioti

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2025

S Omarion Robinson

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0,9160)

National Ranking: No. 238

Recruiting Class: 2025

DB Trey McNutt

Trey McNutt is the No. 34 prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking and he received an offer from Miami today on his first visit to Coral Gables. https://t.co/8hNmvfIjtU pic.twitter.com/N3Xob2oBxd — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 27, 2024

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9790)

National Ranking: No. 32

Recruiting Class: 2025

ATH Jamarion Morrow

https://t.co/bis4t4Scjq check out my fully updated junior season wouldn’t want to miss out👀🔥……… — Jamarion Morrow💫 (@JamarionMorrow) November 27, 2023

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9259)

National Ranking: No. 204

Recruiting Class: 2025

QB Jared Curtis

BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Jared Curtis is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’3 215 QB from Nashville, TN is ranked as a Top 5 Player in the ‘26 Class (No. 2 QB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/HsulXigmGC pic.twitter.com/1p4KouyyDd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 4, 2023

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9920)

National Ranking: No. 1

Recruiting Class: 2026

QB Mike Mitchell Jr.

Full Season Highlights – Sophomore Yr.

Thankful for my coaches and teammates. Blessed to be part of this team. 2927 Pass Yds | 65.4% | 34 TDs (31 Pass 3 Rush) | 115.8 QBR Hudl link: https://t.co/iEIqXY8JFt@CoachAdhir @CoachDanny10 @BrandonHuffman @KTPrepElite pic.twitter.com/eNJNslBlES — Michael Mitchell Jr. (@MikeMitche11Jr) November 17, 2023

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2026

WR Jameson Powell

Folsom (Calif.) 2026 receiver Jameson Powell got back up to Eugene to check out Oregon against USC https://t.co/Rgk6vnfI3U pic.twitter.com/kNMixoXUCn — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) November 15, 2023

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2026

TE Brock Harris

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9900)

National Ranking: No. 23

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL TomTom Topui

The top 9th gr DL in the country Topui Tomuhini aka TOMTOM #52 Mater Dei. With his DL trainer THE FRONT coach Iona and U of Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi. pic.twitter.com/jzJa8k0Odn — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) April 29, 2023

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9737)

National Ranking: No. 40

Recruiting Class: 2026

OL Kodi Greene

Eastside Cath (Wash) ‘26 OL Kodi Greene and King Drew ‘25 DE Chinedu Onyeagoro pic.twitter.com/Ygb614z2Tq — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 2, 2023

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (90)

National Ranking: No. 46

Recruiting Class: 2026

DB Shavar Young Jr.

https://twitter.com/shavar_y/status/1751815462390833573

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2026

DB Chaz Smith

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2026

TE Mark Bowman

1st Varsity season highlights

~CIF Southern Section champs!

~CIF Open Division state champs!

~National Champions!@MDFootball https://t.co/kueiCZMkg6 — Mark Bowman (@Mark_Bowman09) December 19, 2023

247Sports Rating: Not Rated

National Ranking: Not Rated

Recruiting Class: 2027

