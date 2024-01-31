Ducks set for massive recruiting weekend, with handful of 5-stars and other top prospects in Eugene
A week ago, the Oregon Ducks had a very successful weekend of recruiting in Eugene, hosting a lot of top-rated players and highly sought-after prospects to close out January.
This first weekend in February is looking like it might try and top that.
A handful of top-rated 5-star players and key Oregon targets are expected to take a trip to Eugene this weekend, including Duke transfer Brandon Johnson, who is reportedly finishing up some school at Duke before enrolling at Oregon. The Ducks are also expecting to host several 5-stars including WR Dakorien Moore and DL Elijah Griffing, as well as 4-star EDGE Nasir Wyatt, and 4-star WR commit Dallas Wilson.
Here is a full list of the players who are expected in Eugene.
Duke Transfer Brandon Johnson
BREAKING: Former Duke DB Brandon Johnson has Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports
In 32 games with the Blue Devils, he totaled 128 Tackles, 2 INTs, 7.5 Sacks, 2 FF, & 11 PD
Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/5DtzZYEqbJ pic.twitter.com/mRV23F8dyV
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2024
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (89)
National Ranking: No. 257
WR Dallas Wilson (Oregon Commit)
🦆SCO pic.twitter.com/hBfZP6bgoe
— Dallas Wilson (@18Dallaswilson) September 24, 2023
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9806)
National Ranking: No. 32
Recruiting Class: 2025
WR Dakorien Moore (LSU Commit)
Game-winning snatch Dakorien Moore. 🤯🤯https://t.co/IQHf28LwUv pic.twitter.com/yvSjapurKN
— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 28, 2024
247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9986)
National Ranking: No. 4
Recruiting Class: 2025
EDGE Nasir Wyatt
JR $ZN TAPE!! https://t.co/OHWvdTLhrN pic.twitter.com/YFpg2AMrTj
— Nasir Wyatt (@wy4att) January 30, 2024
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9828)
National Ranking: No. 27
Recruiting Class: 2025
DB DJ Pickett
— DJ (@DJPICKETT5) October 22, 2023
247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9973)
National Ranking: No. 7
Recruiting Class: 2025
RB Jordon Davison
Beyond blessed to be in the position i’m in now🙏🏾🙏🏾 #letskeepworking pic.twitter.com/hYKmhrT3l1
— Jordon Davison (@Jord0n2) December 16, 2022
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9760)
National Ranking: No. 45
Recruiting Class: 2025
WR Isaiah Mozee
Good to see coach today ! Thank you for coming .#scoducks@CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/kYE3BUWGxK
— Isaiah Mozee (@IsaiahMozee2) January 19, 2024
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9515)
National Ranking: No. 87
Recruiting Class: 2025
WR Chris Lawson
(Photograph via Zachary Neel)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9379)
National Ranking: No. 141
Recruiting Class: 2025
TE Nate Roberts
Two schools are battling at the top for 2025 4-star TE Nate Roberts and he updates his recruitment here: https://t.co/XExemidJts (On3+) pic.twitter.com/p6BIViX2Q4
— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 27, 2024
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9528)
National Ranking: No. 101
Recruiting Class: 2025
TE DaSaahn Brame
2025 4-star TE Dasaahn Brame has narrowed his list to 8️⃣ schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️
Read: https://t.co/jvvrvVWVwU pic.twitter.com/0ws0qlLFMU
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 9, 2023
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9453)
National Ranking: No. 95
Recruiting Class: 2025
DL Elijah Griffin
247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9993)
National Ranking: No. 3
Recruiting Class: 2025
DL Matt Johnson
Concord (Calif.) De La Salle 2025 edge Matt Johnson talked about his trip to Oregon and Oregon State, which landed him offers on each visit https://t.co/D5PdGp1sQv pic.twitter.com/0KuYYMK2y1
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 3, 2023
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0,8909)
National Ranking: No. 362
Recruiting Class: 2025
DL Trajen Odom
https://twitter.com/traajenn/status/1748495597491880096
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8880)
National Ranking: No. 380
Recruiting Class: 2025
DL Gus Cordova
Junior Season highlightshttps://t.co/42YoVpy3hj
— Gus “Bus” Cordova 4🌟 (@gusbus_99) December 7, 2023
247Sports Rating: Not Rated
National Ranking: Not Rated
Recruiting Class: 2025
LB Mana Tuioti
Junior Season Highlights 🤟🏽🤙🏽@SheldonIrishfb @BrandonHuffman–https://t.co/aY1zjwyuq5
— Mana Tuioti (@ManaTuioti) November 25, 2023
247Sports Rating: Not Rated
National Ranking: Not Rated
Recruiting Class: 2025
S Omarion Robinson
14-0 Undefeated Season…Back2Back State Champs #barrowboys @ParkviewLr https://t.co/sigD0k8dqK pic.twitter.com/4mJ9VYjqja
— Omarion Robinson (@liilmanman2_) January 4, 2024
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0,9160)
National Ranking: No. 238
Recruiting Class: 2025
DB Trey McNutt
Trey McNutt is the No. 34 prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking and he received an offer from Miami today on his first visit to Coral Gables. https://t.co/8hNmvfIjtU pic.twitter.com/N3Xob2oBxd
— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 27, 2024
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9790)
National Ranking: No. 32
Recruiting Class: 2025
ATH Jamarion Morrow
https://t.co/bis4t4Scjq check out my fully updated junior season wouldn’t want to miss out👀🔥………
— Jamarion Morrow💫 (@JamarionMorrow) November 27, 2023
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9259)
National Ranking: No. 204
Recruiting Class: 2025
QB Jared Curtis
BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Jared Curtis is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’3 215 QB from Nashville, TN is ranked as a Top 5 Player in the ‘26 Class (No. 2 QB)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/HsulXigmGC pic.twitter.com/1p4KouyyDd
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 4, 2023
247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9920)
National Ranking: No. 1
Recruiting Class: 2026
QB Mike Mitchell Jr.
Full Season Highlights – Sophomore Yr.
Thankful for my coaches and teammates. Blessed to be part of this team.
2927 Pass Yds | 65.4% | 34 TDs (31 Pass 3 Rush) | 115.8 QBR
Hudl link: https://t.co/iEIqXY8JFt@CoachAdhir @CoachDanny10 @BrandonHuffman @KTPrepElite pic.twitter.com/eNJNslBlES
— Michael Mitchell Jr. (@MikeMitche11Jr) November 17, 2023
247Sports Rating: Not Rated
National Ranking: Not Rated
Recruiting Class: 2026
WR Jameson Powell
Folsom (Calif.) 2026 receiver Jameson Powell got back up to Eugene to check out Oregon against USC https://t.co/Rgk6vnfI3U pic.twitter.com/kNMixoXUCn
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) November 15, 2023
247Sports Rating: Not Rated
National Ranking: Not Rated
Recruiting Class: 2026
TE Brock Harris
Excited to be headed to Eugene for Junior Day this weekend @DrewMehringer @oregonfootball @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @B12PFootball pic.twitter.com/DuaqDko6JY
— Brock Harris (@BrockHarris2026) January 31, 2024
247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9900)
National Ranking: No. 23
Recruiting Class: 2026
DL TomTom Topui
The top 9th gr DL in the country Topui Tomuhini aka TOMTOM #52 Mater Dei. With his DL trainer THE FRONT coach Iona and U of Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi. pic.twitter.com/jzJa8k0Odn
— Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) April 29, 2023
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9737)
National Ranking: No. 40
Recruiting Class: 2026
OL Kodi Greene
Eastside Cath (Wash) ‘26 OL Kodi Greene and King Drew ‘25 DE Chinedu Onyeagoro pic.twitter.com/Ygb614z2Tq
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 2, 2023
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (90)
National Ranking: No. 46
Recruiting Class: 2026
DB Shavar Young Jr.
https://twitter.com/shavar_y/status/1751815462390833573
247Sports Rating: Not Rated
National Ranking: Not Rated
Recruiting Class: 2026
DB Chaz Smith
(Photograph via Zachary Neel)
247Sports Rating: Not Rated
National Ranking: Not Rated
Recruiting Class: 2026
TE Mark Bowman
1st Varsity season highlights
~CIF Southern Section champs!
~CIF Open Division state champs!
~National Champions!@MDFootball https://t.co/kueiCZMkg6
— Mark Bowman (@Mark_Bowman09) December 19, 2023
247Sports Rating: Not Rated
National Ranking: Not Rated
Recruiting Class: 2027