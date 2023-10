Ducks rise in recruiting rankings after landing 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing

Dan Lanning is doing his job on the field and that was more evident this past weekend after Oregon clobbered Utah 35-6 in Salt Lake City.

But the second-year coach is also cleaning up off the field as he is poised to land Oregon’s best-ever recruiting class. The Ducks surged up the 247Sports’ recruiting rankings after receiving a verbal commitment from five-star defensive end/edge rusher Elijah Rushing out of Arizona.

The Tucson, Ariz. native was once committed to Arizona, but recently de-committed from the Wildcats and is set to sign with the Ducks. Rushing is the No. 1 EDGE rusher in the nation and the No. 8 overall player in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

Here are the updated recruiting rankings with Oregon’s most recent commitment included.

Georgia Bulldogs

Commits: 27

Recruiting points: 314.49

Commits: 23

Recruiting points: 304.09

Commits: 22

Recruiting points: 291.32

Commits: 22

Recruiting points: 284.47

Commits: 20

Recruiting points: 280.28

Commits: 24

Recruiting points: 277.16

Commits: 28

Recruiting points: 275.86

Commits: 23

Recruiting points: 273.51

Texas A&M Aggies

Commits: 20

Recruiting points: 271.62

LSU Tigers

Commits: 26

Recruiting points: 270.15

Miami Hurricanes

Commits: 24

Recruiting points: 268.25

Tennessee Volunteers

Commits: 20

Recruiting points: 267.80

Commits: 19

Recruiting points: 266.96

Penn State Nittany Lions

Commits: 25

Recruiting points: 266.02

Commits: 25

Recruiting points: 261.61

Commits: 17

Recruiting points: 257.93

Commits: 17

Recruiting points: 250.33

South Carolina Gamecocks

Commits: 16

Recruiting points: 244.23

Commits: 16

Recruiting points: 243.74

Commits: 19

Recruiting points: 235.91

Commits: 21

Recruiting points: 231.20

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Commits: 20

Recruiting points: 230.25

Commits: 21

Recruiting points: 228.08

Ole Miss Rebels

Commits: 22

Recruiting points: 227.87

Commits: 26

Recruiting points: 225.93

