Ducks remain top-ranked 1-loss team in latest College Football Playoff rankings

We’ve got a week under our belts with the College Football Playoff rankings, and now it’s time for the second batch of standings to come out.

The first unveiling of the year came out last Tuesday, making the Ohio State Buckeyes the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and then Washington.

The Oregon Ducks then came in as the top-ranked one-loss team in the nation. They then went on to handle business and throttle the California Golden Bears at home by a score of 63-19. Elsewhere, there were no major upsets to be had, though, with the teams in front of the Ducks all getting victories.

So where do the Ducks now stand in the second iteration of the rankings? Let’s take a look:

Record: 6-3

Previous Ranking: 23

Week 10 Result: 33-30 OT L vs. No. 7 Texas

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: N/A

Week 10 Result: 59-7 W vs. Campbell

Tulane Green Wave

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 24

Week 10 Result: 13-10 W vs. East Carolina

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: N/A

Week 10 Result: 10-7 W vs. Northestern

Record: 6-3

Previous Ranking: N/A

Week 10 Result: 27-10 W vs. No. 19 UCLA

Record: 7-3

Previous Ranking: 15

Week 10 Result: 31-24 L to Clemson

LSU Tigers

Record: 6-3

Previous Ranking: 14

Week 10 Result: 42-28 L to Alabama

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 18

Week 10 Result: 55-3 W vs. Arizona State

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 9

Week 10 Result: 27-27 L to Oklahoma State

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 21

Week 10 Result: 28-21 W vs. Iowa State

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 22

Week 10 Result: 27-24 W vs. Oklahoma

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 12

Week 10 Result: 30-21 L vs. Georgia

Tennessee Volunteers

Record:7-2

Previous Ranking: 17

Week 10 Result: 59-3 W vs. UConn

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 16

Week 10 Result: 26-19 W vs. Colorado

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 13

Week 10 Result: 34-3 W vs. Virginia Tech

Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 11

Week 10 Result: 51-15 W vs. Maryland

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 10

Week 10 Result: 38-35 W vs. Texas A&M

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 8

Week 10 Result: 42-28 W vs. LSU

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 7

Week 10 Result: 33-30 OT W vs. Kansas State

Oregon Ducks

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 6

Week 10 Result: 63-19 W vs. California

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 5

Week 10 Result: 52-42 W vs. USC

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 4

Week 10 Result: 24-7 W vs. Pittsburgh

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 3

Week 10 Result: 41-13 W vs. Purdue

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 2

Week 10 Result: 30-21 W vs. Missouri

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 1

Week 10 Result: 35-16 W vs. Rutgers

