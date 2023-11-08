Advertisement

Ducks remain top-ranked 1-loss team in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

We’ve got a week under our belts with the College Football Playoff rankings, and now it’s time for the second batch of standings to come out.

The first unveiling of the year came out last Tuesday, making the Ohio State Buckeyes the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and then Washington.

The Oregon Ducks then came in as the top-ranked one-loss team in the nation. They then went on to handle business and throttle the California Golden Bears at home by a score of 63-19. Elsewhere, there were no major upsets to be had, though, with the teams in front of the Ducks all getting victories.

So where do the Ducks now stand in the second iteration of the rankings? Let’s take a look:

Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 6-3

Previous Ranking: 23

Week 10 Result: 33-30 OT L vs. No. 7 Texas

North Carolina Tar Heels

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: N/A

Week 10 Result: 59-7 W vs. Campbell

Tulane Green Wave

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 24

Week 10 Result: 13-10 W vs. East Carolina

Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: N/A

Week 10 Result: 10-7 W vs. Northestern

Arizona Wildcats

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-3

Previous Ranking: N/A

Week 10 Result: 27-10 W vs. No. 19 UCLA

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Previous Ranking: 15

Week 10 Result: 31-24 L to Clemson

LSU Tigers

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-3

Previous Ranking: 14

Week 10 Result: 42-28 L to Alabama

Utah Utes

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 18

Week 10 Result: 55-3 W vs. Arizona State

Oklahoma Sooners

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 9

Week 10 Result: 27-27 L to Oklahoma State

Kansas Jayhawks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 21

Week 10 Result: 28-21 W vs. Iowa State

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 22

Week 10 Result: 27-24 W vs. Oklahoma

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 12

Week 10 Result: 30-21 L vs. Georgia

Tennessee Volunteers

Record:7-2

Previous Ranking: 17

Week 10 Result: 59-3 W vs. UConn

Oregon State Beavers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-2

Previous Ranking: 16

Week 10 Result: 26-19 W vs. Colorado

Louisville Cardinals

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 13

Week 10 Result: 34-3 W vs. Virginia Tech

Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 11

Week 10 Result: 51-15 W vs. Maryland

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 10

Week 10 Result: 38-35 W vs. Texas A&M

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 8

Week 10 Result: 42-28 W vs. LSU

Texas Longhorns

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 7

Week 10 Result: 33-30 OT W vs. Kansas State

Oregon Ducks

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Record: 8-1

Previous Ranking: 6

Week 10 Result: 63-19 W vs. California

Washington Huskies

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 5

Week 10 Result: 52-42 W vs. USC

Florida State Seminoles

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 4

Week 10 Result: 24-7 W vs. Pittsburgh

Michigan Wolverines

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 3

Week 10 Result: 41-13 W vs. Purdue

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 2

Week 10 Result: 30-21 W vs. Missouri

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 9-0

Previous Ranking: 1

Week 10 Result: 35-16 W vs. Rutgers

