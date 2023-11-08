Ducks remain top-ranked 1-loss team in latest College Football Playoff rankings
We’ve got a week under our belts with the College Football Playoff rankings, and now it’s time for the second batch of standings to come out.
The first unveiling of the year came out last Tuesday, making the Ohio State Buckeyes the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and then Washington.
The Oregon Ducks then came in as the top-ranked one-loss team in the nation. They then went on to handle business and throttle the California Golden Bears at home by a score of 63-19. Elsewhere, there were no major upsets to be had, though, with the teams in front of the Ducks all getting victories.
So where do the Ducks now stand in the second iteration of the rankings? Let’s take a look:
Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 6-3
Previous Ranking: 23
Week 10 Result: 33-30 OT L vs. No. 7 Texas
North Carolina Tar Heels
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-2
Previous Ranking: N/A
Week 10 Result: 59-7 W vs. Campbell
Tulane Green Wave
(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Record: 8-1
Previous Ranking: 24
Week 10 Result: 13-10 W vs. East Carolina
Iowa Hawkeyes
Record: 7-2
Previous Ranking: N/A
Week 10 Result: 10-7 W vs. Northestern
Arizona Wildcats
Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-3
Previous Ranking: N/A
Week 10 Result: 27-10 W vs. No. 19 UCLA
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-3
Previous Ranking: 15
Week 10 Result: 31-24 L to Clemson
LSU Tigers
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-3
Previous Ranking: 14
Week 10 Result: 42-28 L to Alabama
Utah Utes
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-2
Previous Ranking: 18
Week 10 Result: 55-3 W vs. Arizona State
Oklahoma Sooners
Record: 7-2
Previous Ranking: 9
Week 10 Result: 27-27 L to Oklahoma State
Kansas Jayhawks
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-2
Previous Ranking: 21
Week 10 Result: 28-21 W vs. Iowa State
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-2
Previous Ranking: 22
Week 10 Result: 27-24 W vs. Oklahoma
Missouri Tigers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-2
Previous Ranking: 12
Week 10 Result: 30-21 L vs. Georgia
Tennessee Volunteers
Record:7-2
Previous Ranking: 17
Week 10 Result: 59-3 W vs. UConn
Oregon State Beavers
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-2
Previous Ranking: 16
Week 10 Result: 26-19 W vs. Colorado
Louisville Cardinals
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-1
Previous Ranking: 13
Week 10 Result: 34-3 W vs. Virginia Tech
Penn State Nittany Lions
Record: 8-1
Previous Ranking: 11
Week 10 Result: 51-15 W vs. Maryland
Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 8-1
Previous Ranking: 10
Week 10 Result: 38-35 W vs. Texas A&M
Alabama Crimson Tide
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-1
Previous Ranking: 8
Week 10 Result: 42-28 W vs. LSU
Texas Longhorns
Record: 8-1
Previous Ranking: 7
Week 10 Result: 33-30 OT W vs. Kansas State
Oregon Ducks
(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)
Record: 8-1
Previous Ranking: 6
Week 10 Result: 63-19 W vs. California
Washington Huskies
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 9-0
Previous Ranking: 5
Week 10 Result: 52-42 W vs. USC
Florida State Seminoles
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 9-0
Previous Ranking: 4
Week 10 Result: 24-7 W vs. Pittsburgh
Michigan Wolverines
Record: 9-0
Previous Ranking: 3
Week 10 Result: 41-13 W vs. Purdue
Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 9-0
Previous Ranking: 2
Week 10 Result: 30-21 W vs. Missouri
Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 9-0
Previous Ranking: 1
Week 10 Result: 35-16 W vs. Rutgers