Ducks ranked prominently in first official College Football Playoff rankings of 2023 season

Zachary Neel
·3 min read
We’ve spent the last couple of months trying to figure which teams in the nation are the best when it comes to the college football world, and which schools are the most deserving of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

On Tuesday night, we finally got the first official rankings for the year.

The College Football Playoff committee released their top 25 for the first time of the year on Halloween, and it showed that they think highly of Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

While the Ducks are ranked as the best one-loss team in the AP poll, they stood strong in the CFP rankings as well.

Take a look below at the full CFP rankings as they came out on Tuesday:

Air Force Falcons

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record:8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 17th

Tulane Green Wave

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 21st

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 25th

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: N/A

Kansas Jayhawks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 22nd

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-2

AP Poll Ranking: 24th

UCLA Bruins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 20th

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 18th

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 19th

Oregon State Beavers

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 16th

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-2

AP Poll Ranking: 12th

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 13th

Louisville Cardinal

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 15th

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 14th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 9th

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 11th

Oklahoma Sooners

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 10th

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 8th

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 7th

Oregon Ducks

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 6th

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 5th

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 4th

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 2nd

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 1st

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

2023 Record:8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 3rd

