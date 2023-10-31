Ducks ranked prominently in first official College Football Playoff rankings of 2023 season

We’ve spent the last couple of months trying to figure which teams in the nation are the best when it comes to the college football world, and which schools are the most deserving of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

On Tuesday night, we finally got the first official rankings for the year.

The College Football Playoff committee released their top 25 for the first time of the year on Halloween, and it showed that they think highly of Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

While the Ducks are ranked as the best one-loss team in the AP poll, they stood strong in the CFP rankings as well.

Take a look below at the full CFP rankings as they came out on Tuesday:

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record:8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 17th

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 21st

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 25th

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: N/A

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 22nd

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-2

AP Poll Ranking: 24th

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 20th

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 18th

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 19th

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 16th

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-2

AP Poll Ranking: 12th

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-2

AP Poll Ranking: 13th

Louisville Cardinal

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 15th

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 14th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 9th

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 11th

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 10th

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 8th

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 7th

Oregon Ducks

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

2023 Record: 7-1

AP Poll Ranking: 6th

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 5th

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 4th

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 2nd

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 1st

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

2023 Record:8-0

AP Poll Ranking: 3rd

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire