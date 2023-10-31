Ducks ranked prominently in first official College Football Playoff rankings of 2023 season
We’ve spent the last couple of months trying to figure which teams in the nation are the best when it comes to the college football world, and which schools are the most deserving of a spot in the College Football Playoff.
On Tuesday night, we finally got the first official rankings for the year.
The College Football Playoff committee released their top 25 for the first time of the year on Halloween, and it showed that they think highly of Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.
While the Ducks are ranked as the best one-loss team in the AP poll, they stood strong in the CFP rankings as well.
Take a look below at the full CFP rankings as they came out on Tuesday:
Air Force Falcons
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record:8-0
AP Poll Ranking: 17th
Tulane Green Wave
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-1
AP Poll Ranking: 21st
Kansas State Wildcats
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 6-2
AP Poll Ranking: 25th
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 6-2
AP Poll Ranking: N/A
Kansas Jayhawks
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 6-2
AP Poll Ranking: 22nd
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-2
AP Poll Ranking: 24th
UCLA Bruins
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 6-2
AP Poll Ranking: 20th
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 6-2
AP Poll Ranking: 18th
Tennessee Volunteers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 6-2
AP Poll Ranking: 19th
Oregon State Beavers
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 6-2
AP Poll Ranking: 16th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-2
AP Poll Ranking: 12th
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 6-2
AP Poll Ranking: 13th
Louisville Cardinal
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-1
AP Poll Ranking: 15th
Missouri Tigers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-1
AP Poll Ranking: 14th
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-1
AP Poll Ranking: 9th
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-1
AP Poll Ranking: 11th
Oklahoma Sooners
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-1
AP Poll Ranking: 10th
Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
2023 Record: 7-1
AP Poll Ranking: 8th
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 7-1
AP Poll Ranking: 7th
Oregon Ducks
(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)
2023 Record: 7-1
AP Poll Ranking: 6th
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 8-0
AP Poll Ranking: 5th
Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 8-0
AP Poll Ranking: 4th
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 8-0
AP Poll Ranking: 2nd
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Record: 8-0
AP Poll Ranking: 1st
Ohio State Buckeyes
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
2023 Record:8-0
AP Poll Ranking: 3rd