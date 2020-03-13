Ducks QB Justin Herbert shows off impressive arm strength at Oregon Pro Day

Many sporting events around the globe have been canceled or postponed to limit the spread of COVID-19, but Oregon Pro Day carried on.

At the center of Thursday's three-hour long event was quarterback Justin Herbert, who is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board come draft day in April.

In front of teams, scouts and media members, Herbert showed off his incredible arm talent.

62 yards. Flat-footed.



Justin Herbert showed off his arm at @OregonFootball Pro Day 💪 pic.twitter.com/0k8CTlRnDe



— NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2020

65 yards…planted? My goodness, Herbert.

Justin Herbert doing Justin Herbert things pic.twitter.com/bRB75Ah70S — William Cornell (@raincityseries) March 13, 2020

Herbert's impressive showing apparently caught the attention of Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, who was waiting for him afterwards to exchange some words.

Panthers GM Marty Hurney was waiting for Justin Herbert after he finished throwing to tell him good job 👀 pic.twitter.com/pvdamQq8s8 — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 13, 2020

Watching Herbert, wide receiver Juwan Johnson and wideout Charles Nelson was NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who talked about the areas Herbert could improve on.

"There's a little bit of resistance with him. I want to see him just let it rip," Jeremiah said. "Don't just guide the football. Get your back foot and really drive it, let it go."

"His athleticism and running skills should allow him to do things like that."@BuckyBrooks and @MoveThesticks examine what area QB Justin Herbert excels in at @oregonfootball's Pro Day 👇 pic.twitter.com/IQx961Ns07 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 13, 2020

All 32 NFL teams were in the building to watch the four-year Oregon starter and his fellow Ducks.

NFL.com's most recent mock draft from Charles Davis has Herbert as the fourth quarterback to come off the board, as a possible selection by the Indianapolis Colts.

