Ducks predicted to run the table through Pac-12, finish undefeated according to ESPN FPI

The Oregon Ducks are now being considered as one of the best teams in the world of college football, and their outlook for the season is starting to line up with that idea.

After a massive victory over Ohio State, previously ranked No. 3 in the nation, Oregon jumped up to the 4th spot in the rankings, with ESPN even going higher than that, putting them at No. 3 in the country.

With so much excitement about the Ducks, it’s hard not to look ahead to what could potentially be possible now for the 2021 season. We wrote on Sunday that with the biggest non-conference win on Oregon history accomplished, the Ducks have a clear path to the College Football Playoff, and anything short of that will be considered a disappointment. However, you have to take it week by week, and there is no team to ever run the table through the Pac-12 since they expanded earlier in the century.

To help us get an idea of what challenges Oregon faces ahead, though, we took a look at ESPN’s Football Power Index, where they predict matchups down the road and give each team a percentage chance to win. According to the FPI, Oregon is heavily favored in all 10 remaining games, with the biggest potential roadblocks coming vs. Stanford, UCLA, Washington, and Utah.

Here are the Ducks chances to win throughout the rest of the season, according to ESPN FPI:

Week 3 vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Win Percentage: 99.3% Oregon Win CONTEXT: The game against Stony Brook comes at a great time for the Ducks, with a chance to heal up a bit after suffering some tough injuries in the first two weeks of the season. Hopefully, a long list of starters can rest for the majority of this game, and Oregon can enter Pac-12 play near 100 percent health.

Week 4 vs. Arizona Wildcats

Win Percentage: 97.2% Oregon Win CONTEXT: For their first game of conference play, Oregon will host the Arizona Wildcats, who have not given much of a reason to be concerned that the Ducks will have any trouble.

Week 5 at Stanford Cardinal

Win Percentage: 76.1% Oregon Win CONTEXT: It's difficult to assess how good Stanford is this season, after they started the year with an embarrassing loss to Kansas State, but followed it up with an impressive win over USC. We will find out more over the next couple of weeks, but a road game in Palo Alto might be the Ducks' next big test of the season.

Week 7 vs. Cal Golden Bears

Win Percentage: 91.3% Oregon Win CONTEXT: Assuming that Oregon can stay undefeated up until this point of the season, there shouldn't be much concern that the Golden Bears will get in the way of Oregon, especially playing at home.

Week 8 at No. 13 UCLA Bruins

Win Percentage: 68.7% Oregon Win CONTEXT: This is definitely the biggest remaining test for Oregon, where they will go on the road to Los Angeles and take on Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins, who are currently ranked No. 13 in the nation. With two top-ranked teams meeting, there's a good chance that College Gameday might go to this game, with a potential rematch in the Pac-12 title game down the road as well.

Week 9 vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Win Percentage: 88.2% Oregon Win CONTEXT: As time goes on, Oregon's win percentage might actually drop in this game, ironically. Colorado looked really good against Texas A&M, and the Buffs came extremely close to beating the No. 5 team in the nation. Should they keep it up, this will be no cupcake for the Ducks.

Week 10 at Washington Huskies

Win Percentage: 77.9% Oregon Win CONTEXT: What are we to make of the Washington Huskies, and how can we predict this game? Will Jimmy Lake still be the head coach? Will the Huskies have a new offensive coordinator at this point in time? We aren't sure, but it's becoming clear that this trip to Washington may not be as difficult for the Ducks as we previously thought.

Week 11 vs. Washington State Cougars

Win Percentage: 93.1% Oregon Win CONTEXT: The Cougars have a good resume as giant-killers in the Pac-12, but there isn't much on their roster that scares you this season. Oregon should be able to make light work of them and continue on the undefeated road, with a berth in the CFP inching closer.

Week 12 @ Utah Utes

Win Percentage: 67.6% Oregon Win CONTEXT: A trip to Salt Lake City feels like the last big test for the Ducks before the regular season ends. Utah didn't look great against BYU this past week, but playing at altitude against a team coached by Kyle Whittingham is nothing to look past. Oregon will need to give this one 100% of their attention.

Week 13 vs. Oregon State Beavers

Win Percentage: 91.4% Oregon Win CONTEXT: Remember in the Chip Kelly days when Oregon beat Oregon State in the Civil War and sealed their place in the BCS National Championship? This game may have similar vibes, with a likely spot in the Pac-12 title game on the line, and a potential trip to the College Football Playoff.

Oregon Ducks Season Outlook

Win-out: 11.8 % Win Division: 82% Win Conference: 60.5% Make College Football Playoff: 41.5% (4th highest chance) Make National Championship: 12.9 % (5th highest chance) Win National Championship: 4.1% (6th highest chance)

