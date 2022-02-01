Are the Ducks in a position to land 4-star OL Dave Iuli over Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes?

A common trend that Oregon Duck fans have had to deal with during this past recruiting cycle has been the fact that a number of players who were previously committed to come to Eugene since reopened their recruiting and started to look elsewhere once former head coach Mario Cristobal announced his departure.

A select few of those players have considered coming back to Oregon after meeting Dan Lanning and the new coaching staff, and we saw that culminate in the commitment from 4-star CB Jahlil Florence on Monday afternoon, who chose the Ducks over the USC Trojans. But many others have put Oregon in their rearview, and some of those players have set eyes on the Miami Hurricanes, looking to follow Cristobal to Coral Gables.

It looked like 4-star IOL Dave Iuli was going to be one of those players. After being an Oregon commit, Iuli decided to reopen his recruitment in December and has been recruited heavily by Cristobal and the Hurricanes. A week ago, it would have been hard to find any recruiting expert that would tell you he was going anywhere other than Miami.

That might be changing, though.

Iuli took a last-minute visit to Eugene over the weekend to see Lanning and the Oregon staff one last time before announcing his decision, and it might have been more impactful than we initially thought. According to a number of 247Sports experts, it’s starting to look like the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman could choose Oregon over Miami.

Oregon trending big time for WA 4-star OL Dave Iuli. Will announce tomorrow between Oregon, USC & Miami. pic.twitter.com/aclSaTn3Q4 — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) February 1, 2022

As of Tuesday morning, four crystal ball predictions flipped from Miami to Oregon, and the Ducks seem to have the momentum with Iuli going into signing day. This would be a huge win for Lanning, with Iuli standing as the No. 10 IOL in the 2022 class. It would also be a reason for celebration for Duck fans, who can rejoice in the fact that their new coach went toe-to-toe with their former coach and won a recruiting battle.

Of course, all of this is just speculation at this point, but there is some reason for optimism on the Dave Iuli front. We will know once and for all when he announces his decision on Wednesday afternoon.

