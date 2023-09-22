Ducks pick up two big-time predictions to land 5-star DL in 2026 class
It may be far in the future, but the Oregon Ducks look to be in great standing with one of the best players in the entire 2026 class.
5-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland is expected to take a visit to Eugene this weekend for the No. 11 Ducks’ showdown with the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon fans got a pleasant surprise leading up to the visit. On Thursday, both 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Blair Angulo placed Crystal Ball Predictions for Cumberland to commit to the Ducks.
Cumberland stands at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 11 overall player in the 2026 class, and the No. 2 DL in the nation. Cumberland is also the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Arizona for the 2026 class.
This is going to end up being a major recruiting weekend for the Ducks, where over 30 prospects are expected to be in town for the game throughout the weekend.
“We’ll have a lot of people here,” head coach Dan Lanning said on Wednesday. “Our crowd’s going to be amazing, but we’re gonna have a ton of great people that can help us in the future that we need to make a great impact on.”
We will see if the Ducks can pick up a commitment from Cumberland, and potentially any other major prospects who will be in town, over the weekend and get into good standing with others after a hopeful successful Saturday.