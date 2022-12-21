Ducks pick up new predictions to flip 4-star QB Austin Novosad from Baylor

With the news on Monday that 5-star quarterback Dante Moore was going to flip his commitment from the Oregon Ducks to the UCLA Bruins, a lot of fans started to wonder what Dan Lanning and his staff were going to do going forward.

It has since become clear that the staff has been working on a contingency plan for a bit now, knowing that there was a chance that Moore was going to flip. That plan may be working.

A pair of 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions came in on Tuesday night that show Baylor Bears’ 4-star QB Austin Novosad, the No. 9 QB in the 2023 class, is likely to flip to the Ducks.

Novosad has a relationship with new Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, and the two have kept in touch since Stein came to Eugene.

With Bo Nix returning for the 2023 season, it has become clear that the Ducks are set at the starting QB spot for this season, but they need players to fill out that room and compete for the starting job in 2024. Should they be able to pull off the flip from Baylor and land Novosad, who is the No. 86 overall player in the 2023 class, it would be an impressive pivot from Lanning and his staff after suffering a blow with the Moore decommitment.

Austin Novosad’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 95 TX QB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9465 TX QB Rivals 4 5.9 TX QB ESPN 4 81 TX QB On3 Recruiting 4 92 TX QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 185 pounds Hometown Dripping Springs, Texas Projected Position Quarterback Class 2023

Recruitment

Committed to Baylor Bears on December 16, 2021

Offered by Oregon Ducks on December 20, 2022

Crystal Ball

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire