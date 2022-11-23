Ducks pick up prediction to land top-15 WR in 2024 class

The Oregon Ducks have been working hard to get a head-start on the 2024 recruiting class, and they made some early headway this week by picking up a verbal commitment from 4-star OT Fox Crader.

Now they are also getting a prediction to land top-15 WR Tyseer Denmark, a 4-star player out of Philadelphia.

Denmark is rated by 247Sports as the No. 14 WR in the 2024 class, and No. 87 overall player in the nation. 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong recently placed a prediction for the Ducks to land his commitment just a day after Denmark cut down his recruiting to a top-3 of Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Tyseer Denmark’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

PA

WR

Rivals

4

5.8

PA

WR

ESPN

4

84

PA

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

91

PA

WR

247 Composite

4

0.9547

PA

WR

 

Vitals

Hometown

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

180 pounds

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 19, 2022

  • Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on November 22. 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

