Ducks pick up prediction to land top-15 WR in 2024 class
The Oregon Ducks have been working hard to get a head-start on the 2024 recruiting class, and they made some early headway this week by picking up a verbal commitment from 4-star OT Fox Crader.
Now they are also getting a prediction to land top-15 WR Tyseer Denmark, a 4-star player out of Philadelphia.
Denmark is rated by 247Sports as the No. 14 WR in the 2024 class, and No. 87 overall player in the nation. 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong recently placed a prediction for the Ducks to land his commitment just a day after Denmark cut down his recruiting to a top-3 of Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State.
Tyseer Denmark’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
PA
WR
Rivals
4
5.8
PA
WR
ESPN
4
84
PA
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
PA
WR
247 Composite
4
0.9547
PA
WR
Vitals
Hometown
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
180 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 19, 2022
Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on November 22. 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Blessed to be in this Position, Top 3! pic.twitter.com/6Ifciqutxo
— tyseer5denmark (@tyseer5denmark) November 21, 2022