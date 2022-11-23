Ducks pick up prediction to land top-15 WR in 2024 class

The Oregon Ducks have been working hard to get a head-start on the 2024 recruiting class, and they made some early headway this week by picking up a verbal commitment from 4-star OT Fox Crader.

Now they are also getting a prediction to land top-15 WR Tyseer Denmark, a 4-star player out of Philadelphia.

Denmark is rated by 247Sports as the No. 14 WR in the 2024 class, and No. 87 overall player in the nation. 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong recently placed a prediction for the Ducks to land his commitment just a day after Denmark cut down his recruiting to a top-3 of Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Tyseer Denmark’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 PA WR Rivals 4 5.8 PA WR ESPN 4 84 PA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 PA WR 247 Composite 4 0.9547 PA WR

Vitals

Hometown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-11 Weight 180 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on May 19, 2022

Received Crystal Ball Prediction to Oregon on November 22. 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Blessed to be in this Position, Top 3! pic.twitter.com/6Ifciqutxo — tyseer5denmark (@tyseer5denmark) November 21, 2022

